Democratic Socialist Melat Kiros Vows to ‘Take the Fight to Donald Trump’ After Ousting 15-Term Incumbent

A 29-year-old democratic socialist, Melat Kiros, ousted one of Congress’ longest-serving Democrats on Tuesday night in a primary blow to the party establishment as voters continue to embrace younger insurgent candidates who want to reshape the party.

Rep. Diana DeGette, who has represented Denver in Congress since 1997 — coincidentally the year Kiros arrived in the U.S. from Ethiopia, where she was born — was defeated in a stunning upset in Colorado’s safely blue 1st Congressional District. The win practically clears the way for Kiros’ election to the House in November.

Kiros’ victory follows a string of recent wins by left-wing candidates over Democratic incumbents in New York, underscoring a growing momentum for candidates campaigning on a more confrontational approach to President Donald Trump and the party establishment.

Kiros entered politics after being fired by a New York law firm when she refused to remove a blog post defending law students accused of antisemitism over protests following Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel. Her campaign won backing from Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), the Democratic Socialists of America, and Justice Democrats.

She made opposition to U.S. support for Israel’s war in Gaza a central campaign issue, accusing Israel of committing genocide and calling for an American arms embargo. DeGette, while opposing offensive weapons transfers, maintained Israel has a right to exist and defend itself.

“This victory belongs to every single one of you,” Kiros declared in her winning speech to a cheering crowd.

She continued: “We will not wait to take the fight to Donald Trump and the oligarchy. We will not wait to abolish ICE and pass Medicare for all. We will not wait to put an end to the politics of the past, to get big money out of our politics and to reject corporate PACs like AIPAC. And, no, we will not wait to end the genocide in Palestine.”

Her win came as Colorado Democrats also nominated Attorney General Phil Weiser for governor and progressive state Rep. Manny Rutinel in the battleground 8th Congressional District.

Watch above via CSPAN.

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