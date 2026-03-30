Chicago Bulls Star Sparks Backlash and Concern with Unhinged Rants on NBA Pride Night, Religion

Chicago Bulls star Jaden Ivey has left the basketball community concerned over a string of troubling rants posted on social media.

Ivey, 24, recently scrubbed his social media accounts. At the time of writing, the only posts that remained on his Instagram page were posts of his children and a handful of length videos. Each totaling more than half an hour, the videos showed Ivey ranting about a variety of topics. For the most part, the topics largely centered on religion.

Throughout the rants, Ivey repeatedly used the term “righteousness” while talking about his faith. In an effort to drive home his point that all other aspects of his life were ultimately irrelevant, Ivey declared that the Detroit Pistons — his former team — are “not gonna matter on Judgment Day.”

Jaden Ivey: “The Pistons not gonna matter on judgement day” (via Jaden Ivey / IG) pic.twitter.com/AihQ4xjydO — BullsMuse (@BullsMuse_) March 29, 2026

In another video, Ivey took issue with teams in the NBA celebrating the LGBTQ community with Pride Night. He called the idea “unrighteousness.”

“They proclaim Pride Month in the NBA,” Ivey said. “They proclaim it. They show it to the world. They say, ‘Come join us for Pride Month,’ to celebrate unrighteousness. They proclaim it. They proclaim it on the billboards. They proclaim it in the streets — unrighteousness. So how is it that one can’t speak righteousness? [Who] are they to say that, ‘Man, this man is crazy’?”

Within Jaden Ivey’s 45-minute rant posted on Instagram a short time ago, he takes aim at the NBA celebrating pride night: “Join us for Pride Month to celebrate unrighteousness. They (NBA) proclaim it.” Ivey will likely be fined from this. A truly unfortunate situation to watch. https://t.co/ZVSO8ga3K0 pic.twitter.com/YAVKC2vnLZ — Evan Sidery (@esidery) March 30, 2026

Fans attempted to offer well wishes to Ivey in the comment section of his videos. Ivey, however, wasn’t interested.

i have no words man pic.twitter.com/W5BDqt3DlZ — nick (@nick__xo) March 29, 2026

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