Trump Education Secretary Bluntly Tells Fox News How ‘Terribly’ American Kids Are Doing in School

Trump Education Secretary Linda McMahon gave a startling answer when asked by Fox News’s Harris Faulkner how well American kids are doing in school.

“I am excited to have this conversation because you bring so much sunshine to a topic that’s been tough,” Faulkner began. “First of all, tell us where we are with what kids are doing just scholastically in the country.”

“We’re doing terribly,” McMahon said. “I mean, our education system has failed our kids. The latest NAEP scores, which were released just after the president took office — and that’s a national report card — only about 30% of high school and eighth graders can read proficiently or do math proficiently. Think about that. Public schools across the country only about 30%. Some places, 35%. But, it’s just terrible.”

Later in the interview, McMahon changed course, saying kids were doing “very well” with a traveling history quiz put together by the Trump administration.

“I know you are on tour right now, all 50 states, either you and/or your team,” Faulker said. “It is a nonpartisan tour, and typically includes a speech followed by a history quiz, and actually a bit of a game show, so we’ll get into that. But queue the left’s outrage anyway,” Faulkner said.

“Even though it is not partisan and it’s completely positive, at least four stops have been canceled in Massachusetts, Alabama, and Connecticut. Stops in Wisconsin, New Jersey and Illinois have been met with protesting,” Faulkner said.

“It is crazy,” McMahon said. “I don’t know what they think it is about. If they come in and listen to the questions, they are about the Constitution, about the Declaration of Independence, our forefathers. It is learning about our country in civics, and a lot of the questions are relative to U.S. History. And we also have questions tailored to their states. It’s a civics lesson. It’s in lock-step with the president’s 250th celebration, the country’s 250th celebration.”

“How are they doing with the questions?” Faulkner asked.

“They are doing very well with those questions. It could be they get them ahead of time. I don’t know,” McMahon said.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!