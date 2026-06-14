Former MMA Star Posts and Deletes Screenshots of Eric Trump Asking Him if Any of the White House Fights Were Rigged

Former UFC star Daniel Cormier posted —then deleted — screenshots revealing Eric Trump straight-up asked him if any of the White House fights were rigged.

The UFC came to the White House lawn Sunday for UFC Freedom 250. Ahead of Sunday night’s action, Cormier, who provided color commentary for the event, posted screenshots of a recent conversation with President Donald Trump’s son.

“I’m probably going to get a lot of flak for bringing this to light, however I refuse to stay silent,” Cormier said in the tweet. “The UFC is a sport that I am deeply passionate about. I will not tolerate this type of insider behavior. Shame on anyone trying to ruin this beautiful event.”

Included in the tweet was a pair of screenshots from this conversation with Eric. The conversation went as follows:

TRUMP: Hey Daniel, I’m gonna be attending UFC 250 tomorrow, saw you were casting, hope to see you there! CORMIER: Yo eric didn’t expect a dm from you, excited to meet you and the family much love brother!! TRUMP: Anything you can tell me about the fighters tomorrow? Who you got winning? CORMIER: Haha i like to stay unbiased but i love to watch nickal fight. TRUMP: You placing any bets? CORMIER: Nah I’m actually not allowed to bet on any cards or anything. TRUMP: Are any of the fighters injured that you know of? CORMIER: I’m not quite sure why you’re asking me this but I think they’re all in good shape.. TRUMP: I’ll just cut to the chase. Are any of the fights tomorrow rigged? I’ve been eyeing the Lopes fight and I think an upset wouldn’t be too unrealistic. $$ CORMIER: No none of our fights rigged and honestly I am appalled that you would even ask me something like that.

🚨 In a now-deleted post, Daniel Cormier exposed Eric Trump for asking him if any of the UFC White House fights were rigged: "I'm probably going to get a lot of flak for bringing this to light, however I refuse to stay silent… Shame on anyone trying to ruin this beautiful… pic.twitter.com/0GldF9HOOG — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 14, 2026

Shortly after the tweet was deleted, both Cormier and Eric claimed the screenshots were fake.

Are people really this dumb? — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) June 14, 2026

This is completely fake! I have never reached out to Daniel. In fact, this is scary. https://t.co/ZrnIkHBQ4f — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) June 15, 2026

Longtime MMA sportswriter Adam Martin, however, insisted the tweet was real and he saw it before Cormier deleted it.

Since I've gotten a few DMs about this — yes, the DC tweet was 100% real, I saw it myself. Others saw it. People screen captured it. DC tweeted and deleted it quickly, but people screen grabbed it fast, too. Wonder why DC deleted it. Someone got into his ear quickly, I guess. — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) June 14, 2026

Additionally, the UFC did not respond to the outlet MMA Junkie’s request for comment.

Freedom 250 was supposed to start at 8:00 p.m. ET, but got pushed back due to bad weather. It’s now expected to start around 9:00 p.m. ET.

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