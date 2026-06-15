In a stunning attack, UFC heavyweight fighter Josh Hokit blurted out a shocking slur directed at former first lady Michelle Obama moments after winning a heavyweight bout at the UFC Freedom 250 held at the White House on Sunday night.

Hokit trounced Derrick Lewis via TKO to remain undefeated in his UFC career at the monumental event attended by thousands on the South Lawn.

But as he was interviewed by podcaster Joe Rogan in the octagon after the fight, he was clearly not done taking shots.

“And lastly, Michelle Obama is a man! Am I right, America?” Hokit yelled to a cheering crowd as Rogan smiled.

MMA fighter Josh Hokit on the White House lawn: “Michelle Obama is a man!” This is how America’s 250th birthday is being celebrated. What a disgrace. pic.twitter.com/8uiwLJXkI8 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 15, 2026

Hokit, known as The Incredible Hok, then stepped down and placed a chain around the neck of a beaming President Donald Trump.

The Freedom 250 event, which coincided with Trump’s 80th birthday, was pushed back an hour over the threat of harsh weather over D.C., with the fights beginning at about 9 p.m.

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