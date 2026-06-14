The UFC “Freedom 250” event on the White House lawn was pushed back one hour due to bad weather on Sunday, forcing thousands of fans to wait a bit longer to watch the much-publicized fights that President Donald Trump and UFC boss Dana White put together.

Freedom 250 was set to start at 8:00 p.m. ET. But that got bumped back to 9:00 p.m., due to looming thunderstorms.

Things were trending that way earlier, when The Weather Channel reported the event was facing “chaotic” weather that included a 60% chance of thunderstorms, heavy downpours, and wind gusts up to 34 miles per hour.

“On top of the storm risk, brutal D.C. humidity is driving a triple-digit heat index alongside massive swarms of mosquitos and gnats that fighters will have to battle inside the cage,” TWC added on X. “While the venue’s massive 92-foot overhang will keep the octagon dry, a single lightning strike within eight miles will trigger an automatic 30-minute freeze on the entire event.”

The postponement comes as 125,000 fans are expected to watch the event from nearby, while 4,300 MMA fans will be watching near the Octagon.

Trump and White spearheaded the event, which will have seven fights and is expected to last around 4 hours. The fights are happening on Trump’s 80th birthday — and shortly after he announced a deal with Iran was “complete.”

Joe Rogan — who announces for the UFC when he’s not hosting his top-ranked podcast — has said he was worried about the fights being outdoors.

“I don’t like it because I think they should be fighting indoors, always. I think world championship fights at the highest level should be fought in a controlled environment. That said, it’s gonna be sick,” Rogan said.

CNN on Saturday talked to fans about the “controversial” fights, with the network referring to one recent poll that showed 46% of citizens believe the fights are “inappropriate” to have at the White House.

But the two UFC fans that CNN spoke to were stoked about the event, which they traveled from St. Louis to see. One young guy said it was going to be “insane” and a “part of history”; hopefully he gets a good show, once the fights start.

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