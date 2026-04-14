JUST IN: NFL Reporter Dianna Russini Resigns from The Athletic After Being Spotted with Patriots Coach in Controversial Photos

Top NFL insider Dianna Russini has resigned from The Athletic in light of controversial photos of her and New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel.

Last week, Page Six published photos of the two at a luxury hotel in Sedona, Arizona. In the photos, Russini and Vrabel — who are both married — could be seen holding hands, hugging, and lounging by the hotel pool together. Both Russini and Vrabel immediately shot down any speculation of an affair, insisting that they arrived at the hotel separately with their respective friend group. Witnesses told Page Six, however, that they didn’t see anyone around them at the time the photos were taken.

Although The Athletic initially sided with Russini, the media frenzy became too much to ignore and the company opened an investigation into the matter. In a statement obtained by The Associated Press, Russini continued to deny any wrongdoing. The AP report added:

“I have covered the NFL with professionalism and dedication throughout my career, and I stand behind every story I have ever published. When the Page Six item first appeared, The Athletic supported me unequivocally, expressed confidence in my work and pride in my journalism. For that I am grateful. In the days that followed, unfortunately, commentators in various media have engaged in self-feeding speculation that is simply unmoored from the facts,” Russini said in a letter sent Tuesday to Athletic Executive Editor Steven Ginsberg and obtained by The Associated Press.

“Moreover, this media frenzy is hurtling forward without regard for the review process The Athletic is trying to complete. It continues to escalate, fueled by repeated leaks, and I have no interest in submitting to a public inquiry that has already caused far more damage than I am willing to accept. Rather than allowing this to continue, I have decided to step aside now — before my current contract expires on June 30. I do so not because I accept the narrative that has been constructed around this episode, but because I refuse to lend it further oxygen or to let it define me or my career,” she concluded.

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