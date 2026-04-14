WATCH: Gonzales, Swalwell Resignation Letters Read Aloud On House Floor

The resignation letters for Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) were read aloud on the House floor on Tuesday, after Swalwell had been hit with multiple accusations of rape and sexual misconduct, and Gonzales faced an expulsion vote for an affair with a staffer — who later killed herself.

Both men said they are quitting Congress on Friday. Reading Clerk Tylease Alli read the letters back-to-back.

Swalwell’s resignation letter said:

I am deeply sorry to my family, staff and constituents for mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past. I will fight the serious false allegations made against me. However, I must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I did make. I am aware of efforts to bring an immediate expulsion vote against me and other members, expelling anyone in congress without due process within days of an allegation being made is wrong. But it’s also wrong for my constituents to have be distracted from my duties. Therefore, I plan to resign my seat in congress effective at 2 P.M. Eastern time on April 14, 2026. I will work with my staff in the coming days to ensure they are able [in] my absence to serve the needs of the good people of the 14th congressional district.

Gonzales’s resignation letter said:

Enclosed is my resignation letter to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, effective April 14, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. It has been my privilege to serve the residents of Texas’ 23rd congressional district.

A few hours earlier at a press conference in Los Angeles, a woman named Lonna Drewes accused Swalwell of drugging and raping her after the two met in 2018.

Her press conference came after another woman accused Swalwell of raping her twice in a report from the San Francisco Chronicle on April 10. The female ex-staffer in the Chronicle report said Swalwell raped her in 2019 and later in 2024 in a New York City hotel room. The Manhattan Defense Attorney’s office announced on April 11 that it was launching an investigation into the alleged NYC assault.

Several other women accused Swalwell of sexual misconduct in a CNN report on April 10. CNN anchor Pamela Brown interviewed one of those women on Tuesday, with the woman claiming Swalwell sent her unsolicited pictures of his genitals.

Swalwell announced on Monday night that he was resigning from Congress following the accusations. He also ditched his campaign to succeed Gavin Newsom (D) as California’s next governor. Swalwell has denied criminal wrongdoing.

Gonzales announced on Monday his “retirement” from Congress. His exit comes after former staffer Regina Ann Santos-Aviles set herself on fire and died; her husband said Santos-Aviles admitted to an affair with Gonzales in May 2024.

Gonzales publicly admitted to the affair last month.

That was followed soon after by The San Antonio Express-News publishing messages from 2020 in which Gonzales appears to ask another staffer for nude pictures and sex.

Watch Alli read their letters above via CSPAN.

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