Kamala Harris’s Campaign Wanted Ex-ESPN Insider Adrian Wojnarowski to Break the News About the Tim Walz Pick

Before he retired from the scoops industry, ex-ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski nearly broke the news of Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate pick.

Wojnarowski — commonly referred to as simply “Woj” — stunned the sports world in September when he announced his retirement from the industry. He’s since taken over as the general manager of the men’s basketball team at St. Bonaventure University, his alma mater.

In a Thursday report for Sports Illustrated, Chris Mannix interviewed Wojnarowski to take a closer look the industry-altering decision. During their conversation, Wojnarowski revealed that his talents were sought after by the vice president herself after choosing Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.

Mannix wrote: