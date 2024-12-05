Kamala Harris’s Campaign Wanted Ex-ESPN Insider Adrian Wojnarowski to Break the News About the Tim Walz Pick
Before he retired from the scoops industry, ex-ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski nearly broke the news of Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate pick.
Wojnarowski — commonly referred to as simply “Woj” — stunned the sports world in September when he announced his retirement from the industry. He’s since taken over as the general manager of the men’s basketball team at St. Bonaventure University, his alma mater.
In a Thursday report for Sports Illustrated, Chris Mannix interviewed Wojnarowski to take a closer look the industry-altering decision. During their conversation, Wojnarowski revealed that his talents were sought after by the vice president herself after choosing Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.
Mannix wrote:
He revolutionized what it means to be a reporter, harnessing social media to disseminate breaking news to an audience with an insatiable appetite for it. What began as an experiment—“This is your new spot for Adrian Wojnarowski and Johnny Ludden’s breaking NBA news,” read Woj’s maiden tweet the day before the 2009 draft. (Ludden remains at Yahoo Sports, where he is the editor in chief.)—evolved into a platform with a Wembanyama-like reach.
Consider: In August, representatives from Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign reached out. They had settled on their nominee for vice president and wanted Woj to break it. Alas, another outlet scooped him before he could.