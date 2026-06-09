LIV Golf Boss Flustered When CNBC Host Puts Him on the Spot About Whether Remaining 2026 Events Will Be Played

The CEO of LIV Golf was put on the spot Tuesday by a CNBC host who asked him about reports that the league may not have the money to finish the season.

On Sunday, Front Office Sports revealed there was a chance LIV Golf’s funding could run dry before the conclusion of the current season. The report came weeks after it was announced that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund would only continue funding LIV through the rest of the season. After that, the golf league would have to find funding elsewhere.

During a Tuesday interview with CNBC’s Scott Wapner, LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil was asked about the reporting that his company was running out of funding.

“Well, I can say they’ve been terrific partners so far, and you have to take an incredible organization like PIF at their word,” O’Neil responded, “and they’ve been very public about funding us through the season. So we are full steam ahead.”

O’Neil went on to praise the efforts of various individuals at LIV Golf.

Wapner, however, pressed further and asked if O’Neil could at least confirm the four remaining tournaments on the calendar would go on as planned. O’Neil did not give a straight answer.

“What I can guarantee is a heck of a return if you come and invest in this business,” the CEO said.

The financial uncertainty surrounding the golf league came two years after LIV announced a framework agreement had been in place to merge with the PGA Tour. That merger, however, has yet to happen.

Watch above via CNBC

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