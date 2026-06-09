Epstein’s Exec Assistant Told Lawmakers She Arranged Calls Between Trump and Epstein ‘About Once a Quarter’  Before Their Falling-Out

Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime executive assistant told the House Oversight Committee Tuesday that she regularly arranged phone calls between Donald Trump and Epstein, although she added that she was unaware of Epstein’s sex trafficking crimes during the 18 years that she worked for him.

Lesley Groff underwent several hours of questioning behind closed doors on Capitol Hill Tuesday. Sources told CNN that Groff described Epstein as a master manipulator who believed the massage appointments she arranged for him with young women and girls were actual massage therapists.

House Oversight Committee member Yassamin Ansari (D-AZ) told CNN’s Boris Sanchez that she found Groff’s testimony “very difficult to believe.”

“I mean, we’ve been asking her very tough questions over the course of many hours. The transcribed interview is still ongoing, and while she repeats herself over and over again, I think what is so difficult to believe is somebody who was so intimately involved as an executive assistant to somebody for 18 years…before and for 10 years after he was first convicted in 2008 and got his sweetheart plea deal. That is what is really challenging for me to believe,” Ansari said.

“That’s also why we believe as Oversight Democrats, why it’s so important to have these interviews in front of the American people under oath as a deposition or a hearing — Public for the American people,” Ansari said, adding, “I believe when Democrats are in power, we’re going to have to bring every single one of these people back under oath to testify again.”

Ansari said Groff “did anything that Jeffrey Epstein directed her to do,” including scheduling “all of his calls with important, high profile people. She was, just as I left the room, being asked about setting up calls with Donald Trump before their alleged fallout, and she said that she did that about once a quarter before that time period.”

“And did she know anything about the tenor of their conversations? Did she reveal any of that?” Sanchez asked.

“She would reveal nothing about that, said she didn’t know. I mean, the number of times that — the interview will come out as it does in form of a transcript — You will see the words, ‘I don’t recall, I don’t know. No, I wasn’t aware.’ Many, many, many, many, many times,” Ansari said.

President Trump has repeatedly said he did nothing wrong in connection to his friendship with Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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