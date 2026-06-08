LIV Golf’s Remaining Saudi Funding May Not Be Enough to Keep Current Season Going: Report

The remainder of LIV Golf’s Saudi funding could run out before the conclusion of the current season, according to a Front Office Sports report.

In mid-April, LIV executives held an emergency meeting amid speculation that the closure of the golf league was imminent.

Shortly after that meeting, it was announced that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund would only fund LIV through the rest of the current season.

At the time of writing, it appeared even that wasn’t a guarantee. The Sunday report from Front Office Sports read:

The PIF, which has spent more than $6 billion on LIV since 2022, announced in April that it had “made the decision to fund LIV Golf only for the remainder of the 2026 season.” But now questions are mounting about the viability of the four remaining events — beginning with LIV Golf U.K., July 23-26, followed by three tournaments in the U.S.

“Every remaining tournament is on the fence,” a high-ranking executive at one of LIV’s major league-level partners told FOS.

That uncertainty is shared by many sources inside LIV and with close ties to the league who spoke to FOS.

“I truly don’t think anyone knows,” the executive said. “LIV Golf doesn’t know if or when the PIF will shut off the spigot.”

Just two years earlier, LIV Golf and the PGA Tour announced plans to merge into a unified golf entity. Since then, however, there has been little movement to finalize those plans.

In February 2026, President Donald Trump got involved in the negotiations and was even credited as helping the two sides get closer to a deal.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!