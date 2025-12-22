‘ONE OF THE CRAZIEST ENDINGS IN NFL HISTORY!’ Lions Score Game-Winning Touchdown That Didn’t Count in Chaotic Finish
After scoring what would have been the game-winning touchdown Sunday, the Detroit Lions walked off the field heartbroken following a bizarre sequence of events.
In the final moments of Sunday’s against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers, the Lions were driving down the field while trailing 29-24. The Lions managed to get to the Steeler’s 1-yard line before quarterback Jared Goff threw the go-ahead touchdown to receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. That touchdown, however, was taken off the board due to another receiver being flagged for pass interference. The penalty brought the Lions back to the 11-yard line, and a false start penalty pushed them back even further to the 16-yard line.
After three more unsuccessful attempts to get back into the end zone, the Lions were on fourth down at the 9-yard line. Goff again threw to St. Brown, but he was stopped short of the end zone. In desperation, St. Brown tossed pitched the ball to his left in the hopes that a teammate could pick it up and score. Goff did just that and the Lions again took the lead.
Like the previous would-be touchdown, there was a flag on the play. After a lengthy discussion between referees, one of the finally announced the verdict.
“The ruling on the field is a touchdown,” the referee began. The home crowd at Ford Field erupted into cheers.
That was before the rest of the ruling came in.
“However,” the ref continued, “pass interference, no. 14 on the offense. By rule, that penalty is no enforced and there is no replay. The game is over. There is no touchdown.”
The football world was stunned.
—
Comments
↓ Scroll down for comments ↓