‘ONE OF THE CRAZIEST ENDINGS IN NFL HISTORY!’ Lions Score Game-Winning Touchdown That Didn’t Count in Chaotic Finish

After scoring what would have been the game-winning touchdown Sunday, the Detroit Lions walked off the field heartbroken following a bizarre sequence of events.

In the final moments of Sunday’s against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers, the Lions were driving down the field while trailing 29-24. The Lions managed to get to the Steeler’s 1-yard line before quarterback Jared Goff threw the go-ahead touchdown to receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. That touchdown, however, was taken off the board due to another receiver being flagged for pass interference. The penalty brought the Lions back to the 11-yard line, and a false start penalty pushed them back even further to the 16-yard line.

After three more unsuccessful attempts to get back into the end zone, the Lions were on fourth down at the 9-yard line. Goff again threw to St. Brown, but he was stopped short of the end zone. In desperation, St. Brown tossed pitched the ball to his left in the hopes that a teammate could pick it up and score. Goff did just that and the Lions again took the lead.

Like the previous would-be touchdown, there was a flag on the play. After a lengthy discussion between referees, one of the finally announced the verdict.

“The ruling on the field is a touchdown,” the referee began. The home crowd at Ford Field erupted into cheers.

That was before the rest of the ruling came in.

“However,” the ref continued, “pass interference, no. 14 on the offense. By rule, that penalty is no enforced and there is no replay. The game is over. There is no touchdown.”

A wild way to end Week 16's late slate pic.twitter.com/UiDrdxYhzp — NFL (@NFL) December 22, 2025

The football world was stunned.

This call was confusing af lol Ref's final call that ended Steelers-Lions game. "Ruling on the field is a touchdown, HOWEVER…" pic.twitter.com/Z7iErF5Pnr — Benstonium (@Benstonium) December 22, 2025

ONE OF THE CRAZIEST ENDINGS IN #NFL HISTORY. THE ENTIRE TWO-MINUTE VIDEO OF THE EPIC #STEELERS – #LIONS GAME. Multiple Detroit touchdowns were called off by the refs. The fans had thought they won the game. Players were absolutely stunned. INSANITY. pic.twitter.com/wnvO2S4mSb — MLFootball (@MLFootball) December 22, 2025

“Ruling on the field is a touchdown” *crowd goes nuts “But the game is over go fuck yourself” pic.twitter.com/PLyWYdyrBX — Gavin McHugh (@gavinmchughh) December 22, 2025

After further review, the result of the play was a super sick game winning touchdown HOWEVER flag on on you so it doesn’t count + we can’t review it + the game is over — Matthew (@sponhourm) December 22, 2025

The Lions got robbed. If the refs did something like this in a Brazilian soccer game, they wouldn’t have walked out of the stadium. pic.twitter.com/2dxUuKnPSi — David Pinsen (@dpinsen) December 22, 2025

*Lions score unbelievable game-winning TD with no time left* The refs: pic.twitter.com/nWXpcA06Oh — GhettoGronk (@GhettoGronk) December 22, 2025

The way the Detroit Lions lost is exactly why every play should have the ability to be reviewed. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 22, 2025

GOFF TO AMON RA AMON RA BACK TO GOFF TOUCHDOWN LIONS… BUT IT WAS OFFENSIVE PASS INTERFERENCE WHAT THE HELL JUST HAPPENEDpic.twitter.com/Yqfp4do6xL — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 22, 2025

