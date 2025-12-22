Kristi Noem Triples ‘Holiday Stipend’ to $3,000 for Migrants in US Illegally to Self-Deport

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem is offering a last-minute holiday deal to incentivize migrants in the U.S. illegally to self-deport.

The DHS on Monday announced it was boosting the payout for immigrants to self-deport from $1,000 to $3,000 through the end of the year. The new payout is being dubbed a “holiday stipend” by the DHS and includes a free flight back to their home country.

Noem went on Fox & Friends on Monday morning to discuss the plan.

“Raise your hand, we’ll help you get home, we’ll facilitate it— and you might get the chance to come back the right way,” Noem said. “If you wait until we detain you and arrest you and deport you ourselves, you’ll never get the chance to come back.”

She said the $3,000 offer is available to people who both have and have not been detained by DHS or have criminal charges against them. Noem said migrants can go on the CBP Home app to get the information they need and that DHS will do its part to “get you home in time for Christmas.”

The increased payout come as President Donald Trump’s administration has made cracking down on illegal immigration a key focus in his first year since returning to office.

It was a big topic at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest over the past weekend, with Vice President JD Vance drawing cheers from the Phoenix crowd for saying the Trump Administration has essentially eliminated crossings at the U.S-Mexico border.

ICE boss Tom Homan also fired the crowd up when he said ICE will soon have 10,000 new officers in January and that “2.5 million illegal aliens have been removed or self-deported from our country.”

Trump has sent ICE and Border Patrol agents to several major cities this year, including Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, and Charlotte, for raids.

Those raids have often been met with protestors and rioters. Anti-ICE rioters at one raid in Manhattan last month “threw planters” and “chased” federal agents during an operation targeting a parking garage in Chinatown, leading to multiple arrests. And last week, dozens of people were arrested for chaining themselves to ICE’s main building in San Francisco.

