Police Found Hydrocodone Pills on ‘Glassy-Eyed’ Tiger Woods at Crash Scene, Arrest Docs Say

Tiger Woods was reportedly carrying two hydrocodone pills in his pocket when he was arrested at the scene of a scary car crash last week.

Last Friday, Woods was arrested and charged with a DUI for his involvement in an accident in Jupiter, Florida. The crash resulted in the golfer’s Range Rover rolling over, but no one was seriously injured. Not longer after police arrived at the scene, Woods was booked at the Martin County Jail. The county sheriff later revealed in a press conference that the arrest came after Woods underwent roadside tests to determine his condition. The sheriff clarified that alcohol was not a factor in the crash, but Woods refused a urinalysis test.

In a Tuesday morning report, TMZ obtained the arrest record revealing that Woods was in possession of the pills at the time of his arrest. TMZ added:

According to the report, Woods was sweating profusely after the crash, despite sitting in the back of a vehicle with cool air flowing … and a deputy noted his movement was “lethargic and slow,” and he showed “severe signs of impairment.” When he removed his sunglasses, the deputy observed Woods’ eyes to be “bloodshot and glassy,” and his pupils were “extremely dilated.” They also noted Woods appeared “extremely alert” during the investigation. Woods was asked if he takes any prescription medication … and he replied, “I take a few.” Woods told deputies he was traveling from his home … which is about 5 minutes from the crash scene. During a search of Woods’ person, the deputy stated they located two white pills inside his left pants pocket with the marks “M367” — revealed to be hydrocodone, an opioid medication used to treat severe pain.

In the police report, Woods also explained to police that he was looking at his phone and changing the radio station while he was behind the wheel. Because of that, he didn’t see the car in front of his slowing down.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!