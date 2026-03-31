Kristi Noem’s Husband Accused of Living Double Life as Crossdresser Obsessed With ‘Bimbofication’ Kink

Bryon Noem, the husband of former Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, was accused on Tuesday of living a double life as a crossdresser obsessed with donning huge fake boobs and talking to fetish models online.

In a jaw-dropping report published on Tuesday, Daily Mail chief investigate reporter Josh Boswell and senior reporter Ben Ashford published several photos of a man, identified by the newspaper as Noem, posing for the camera in large fake breasts and hotpants while pouting.

The two reporters also spoke to several fetish models who claimed to have had an online relationship with Noem involving “bimbofication” – a kink centered around women becoming real life Barbie dolls with gigantic proportions.

“Kristi Noem’s husband is today revealed as a secret crossdresser who dons gigantic fake breasts and pink hotpants to chat with online fetish models,” reported Boswell and Ashford, who claimed Noem “lavished praise on their surgically-enhanced bodies, confessed his lust for ‘huge, huge ridiculous boobs,’ and even made indiscreet remarks about his 34-year marriage to former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi.”

Noem – who reportedly made thousands of dollars in payments to sex workers – allegedly asked one fetish model to turn him “into a girl,” before asking her whether he should “put on leggings.”

According to the report, Noem made little effort to conceal his relationship with Trump’s Secretary of Homeland Security, giving women his phone number with a voicemail message which identified his business.

The Daily Mail spoke to several national security experts who expressed concern that Noem’s secret life could have exposed his wife, and in turn the White House, to blackmail.

Former CIA officer Marc Polymeropoulos told the newspaper, “If a media organization can find this out, you can assume with a high degree of confidence that a hostile intelligence service knows this as well.”

Noem’s wife, Kristi Noem, was removed from her position as Secretary of Homeland Security this month and given a new role as special envoy for the Shield of the Americas.

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