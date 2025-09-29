Rory McIlroy Rips Unruly Ryder Cup Fans After Wife Gets Hit by Drink
Irish golf sensation Rory McIlroy slammed American Ryder Cup fans, including whoever struck his wife with drink, after his band of European brothers emerged victorious in the golf tournament held on Long Island, New York.
This year’s Ryder Cup, held every two years between Europe and the U.S., was marred by tales of rowdy fans, who were called out by everyone from golfluencer Paige Spiranac to the Fox & Friends curvy couch.
But for McIlroy, it was personal.
At one point on Saturday, his wife, Erica Stoll, was hit with a drink cup that was fired out of the crowd.
The cup grazed Stoll’s hat, spilling some of its contents on her.
On Sunday, after the Europeans staved off a bold comeback by the Americans, McIlroy chided the Bethpage fans, saying there was “a lot of language that was unacceptable and abusive behavior.”
“Look, it was a rough week for all of us. But at the same time, we shut them up by our performance and how we played, and we tried to — I chirped back a few times because it got to me a few times, but we tried to handle everything that came our way with class and poise, and for the most part, I felt like we did that,” said McIlroy.
He also defended his wife, saying she was “fine” after the incident.
“It should be off-limits, but obviously it wasn’t this week,” McIlroy told reporters. “Erica is fine. She’s a very, very strong woman. She handled everything this week with class and poise and dignity like she always has. I love her and we’re going to have a good time celebrating tonight.”
But as Golf magazine’s Dylan Dethier notes, the drink-tossing may not have been entirely intentional:
Nevertheless, McIlroy’s issues with the Bethpage Black fans were not limited to the one incident.
Also Saturday, New York State Troopers responded to the Ryder Cup after he told shouting fans to “shut the f*ck up!”
State police were seen forming a line between McIlroy and spectators after the confrontation, and several fans were ejected.
Watch above via Fox News.
