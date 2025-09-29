Rory McIlroy Rips Unruly Ryder Cup Fans After Wife Gets Hit by Drink

Irish golf sensation Rory McIlroy slammed American Ryder Cup fans, including whoever struck his wife with drink, after his band of European brothers emerged victorious in the golf tournament held on Long Island, New York.

This year’s Ryder Cup, held every two years between Europe and the U.S., was marred by tales of rowdy fans, who were called out by everyone from golfluencer Paige Spiranac to the Fox & Friends curvy couch.

But for McIlroy, it was personal.

At one point on Saturday, his wife, Erica Stoll, was hit with a drink cup that was fired out of the crowd.

The cup grazed Stoll’s hat, spilling some of its contents on her.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry had just secured victory on 18 Rory went back to the 17th to cheer on other groups and celebrate with European fans During the crowd’s excitement, a beer was knocked out of someone’s hand The drink glanced off Rory’s wife Erica’s hat, striking her… pic.twitter.com/ztYqpX1FMO — Infina Alerts (@InfinaAlerts) September 28, 2025

On Sunday, after the Europeans staved off a bold comeback by the Americans, McIlroy chided the Bethpage fans, saying there was “a lot of language that was unacceptable and abusive behavior.”

“Look, it was a rough week for all of us. But at the same time, we shut them up by our performance and how we played, and we tried to — I chirped back a few times because it got to me a few times, but we tried to handle everything that came our way with class and poise, and for the most part, I felt like we did that,” said McIlroy.

He also defended his wife, saying she was “fine” after the incident.

“It should be off-limits, but obviously it wasn’t this week,” McIlroy told reporters. “Erica is fine. She’s a very, very strong woman. She handled everything this week with class and poise and dignity like she always has. I love her and we’re going to have a good time celebrating tonight.”

But as Golf magazine’s Dylan Dethier notes, the drink-tossing may not have been entirely intentional:

Here’s the full scene as Rory McIlroy’s wife Erica got hit with a beer (glanced off her hat) on Saturday afternoon. Rory and Lowry had just won on 18 and he was coming back to 17 to cheer on the groups behind — and celebrate with Euro fans. Looked like someone hit the drink out… pic.twitter.com/vdG4mAny1s — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) September 28, 2025

Nevertheless, McIlroy’s issues with the Bethpage Black fans were not limited to the one incident.

Also Saturday, New York State Troopers responded to the Ryder Cup after he told shouting fans to “shut the f*ck up!”

Another angle of Rory telling US fans to “shut the fuck up” 👀 pic.twitter.com/Mr5OST5YpY — Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) September 27, 2025

State police were seen forming a line between McIlroy and spectators after the confrontation, and several fans were ejected.

