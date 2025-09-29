‘Factually Without Foundation’: Fox’s Andy McCarthy Calls for Trump DOJ’s Comey Case to be ‘Dismissed’

Fox News contributor and conservative legal commentator Andy McCarthy argued that the Trump Justice Department’s indictment of former FBI Director James Comey is “factually without foundation” and “should be dismissed” in a new column for National Review.

Under the headline, “With More Scrutiny, the Trump DOJ Indictment of Comey Gets Worse,” McCarthy alleged that the case against Comey “is so ill-conceived that the longer one analyzes it, the worse it gets,” and that ” it is incoherently drafted, such that it fails to fulfill an indictment’s constitutional purpose.”

McCarthy went on to forensically pick apart the DOJ’s case, eventually concluding that, “there is no way the government could prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Senator [Ted] Cruz was asking Comey about someone other than [Andrew] McCabe, much less that Comey understood that Cruz was doing so and willfully lied about it.”

“The indictment is inadequately pled and factually without foundation. It should be dismissed,” he added.

Prior to the announcement of the indictment last week, McCarthy told Fox News’ Molly Line that he didn’t believe the case should have been brought in the first place.

“Well, there’s obviously a lot of pressure to bring an indictment. We saw that over the weekend. I hope there’s not an indictment. I think, you know, the people who’ve looked at this, Molly, so far, it’s not like a bunch of Biden or Hillary Clinton prosecutors have gotten together and sort of whitewashed this thing. Not that I think they have much use for Comey either, but these were people who actually Trump hand selected people who looked very hard at this case, and tried to make it and decided that they didn’t have the case,” he explained. “I think there’s a lot of good reasons for that; perjury case is a very difficult case to bring. So I’m very suspicious that there’s nothing there, but obviously they want to please the boss.”