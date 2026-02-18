Soccer Star Vini Jr. Claims Opposing Player Yelled Racist Insult to Him During Match

Brazilian soccer star Vini Jr. accused an opposing player of hurling racist insults at him during a Champions League match Tuesday.

Vini Jr. and Real Madrid were in Lisbon on Tuesday taking on Benfica. In the second half, the 25-year-old scored the match’s lone goal. Benfica players, as well as the home crowd, took exception to the way he celebrated his goal and players began exchanging words with one another. For his celebration, Vini Jr. was given a yellow card.

Moments later, the Brazilian had words with Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni. With his shirt covering his mouth, Prestianni appeared to say something that set him off. In response, Vini Jr. ran over to the nearest referee to tell him what was said. That referee then put up a hand gesture to announce that the racist abuse protocol was in effect. What followed was a minutes-long stoppage that saw officials speaking with players and staff from both teams. Play resumed shortly after.

After the match, Vini Jr. posted a lengthy message on Instagram accusing Prestianni of using a racist insult. The statement, translated from Portuguese, read:

Racists are, above all, cowards. They have to put their shirts in their mouths to show how weak they are. But they are protected by others who theoretically have the duty to punish them. Nothing that happened today is new in my life or in the life of my team. I received a yellow card for celebrating a goal. I still don’t understand why. On the other hand, it was simply a poorly implemented protocol that served no purpose. I don’t like to be in such situations, especially not after a big victory, when the headlines should actually be about Real Madrid – but it’s necessary.

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe was just a few feet away when the exchange occurred. He accused Prestianni of the same.

According to a Spanish translation from The Athletic, Mbappe told the media:

Then the No 25 of Benfica — I don’t want to say his name, he does not deserve it — began to speak badly, which can happen too in football. But then he put his shirt over his face to say that Vinicius is a monkey, five times. I heard it, there are Benfica players who heard it, too. From that point, all that you saw happened.

Mbappé: "El número 25 del Benfica, que no quiero decir su nombre, no lo merece, ha dicho que Vinícius es un mono. Lo ha dicho cinco veces. "Hoy se han perdido todos los valores del fútbol. No merece jugar más la Champions League".pic.twitter.com/IVspMCOHq6 — Albert Ortega (@AlbertOrtegaES1) February 17, 2026

In his own social media post, Prestianni denied the allegations of racism and claimed Vini Jr. simply misheard him. He did not, however, reveal what he actually said.

As Vini Jr. noted in his statement, such controversies are not new to him. The young forward has been the victim of racist abuse from opposing fans on numerous occasions. At least one of those instances resulted in arrests.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!