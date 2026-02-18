Fox’s Lara Trump Says ‘Many’ Trumps May Run for Office: It ‘May Not End Just With Donald Trump!’

Fox News host Lara Trump suggested on Tuesday that “many” members of the Trump family could eventually run for office, with multiple possible successors to her father-in-law President Donald Trump.

“I have looked at my father-in-law over the past eleven, almost twelve years now, and I’ve watched the impact that he’s been able to make in people’s lives and it’s amazing. Look, he’s dealt with hell, right? He has gone through so much,” said Trump during an appearance on Miranda Devine’s Pod Force One:

So it’s really inspired me, and I think it’s inspired everyone in our family, so much so that I’d consider running for a possible Senate seat. So I would never say never to anything. What I do feel like, and whether it’s for Donald Trump running, who thought about running for president for a long time before he actually did, or a Senate run, or whatever it might be for me or I think anyone in our family, I think the timing has to be right, and it didn’t work out for me in 2022, it didn’t work out for me in 2025. Just the timing had to be right. […] I would say that at this point, we’ve all kind of dipped our toe in the water of politics enough to know that it’s something that I think possibly interests many of us in our family, and I know the Democrats would love to hear that, that it may not end just with Donald Trump, but I do think the timing has to be right for all of us.

Devine questioned, “What does Donald Trump say about that? You know, does he encourage you to run for office? Does he encourage Eric or Don?”

“I don’t think I had a bigger champion in running for a Senate seat than my father-in-law,” Trump replied. “In fact, so much so that he would call me multiple times a week with multiple people from different backgrounds to say, ‘This person thinks you’d be great. You gotta do it.’ So he is absolutely a champion of mine, of I’m sure any of the kids. He certainly would have their backs on it. But yeah, I think he’s, you know, he’s gonna cheer for all of us or any of us if the time came for whatever that might be.”

Devine concluded, “So we may see President Trump of the new generation, but which one it is is still to be filled out. Maybe all three!”

Watch above via Pod Force One.

