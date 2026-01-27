Sports World Unites Amid Speculation That Washington Post Will Cut Entire Sports Section in Latest Layoffs: ‘Cowardly Decision’

The sports world came to together amid rumors that the Washington Post may do away with its entire sports section as part of a round of layoffs.

On Monday, Puck senior correspondent Dylan Byers reported that the Post’s newsroom was going to be hit with “massive” layoffs. According to Byers, those layoffs could see the sports desk “shuttered entirely.” He added that the foreign desk could also see heavy losses. The layoffs, he continued, would likely number in the hundreds.

Update: Expectation is that *hundreds* will be affected. Washington Post front office not commenting. — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) January 25, 2026

In response to that report, sports media veterans took to social media to voice their outrage over the decision. ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan took aim at Washington Post leadership, calling the move “cowardly.”

“The Washington Post has the best sports section in the country, and I don’t think it’s particularly close,” Passan tweeted. “Only a soulless corporate goon would think the paper is better without it. A short-sighted, cowardly decision. Shame is your legacy.”

The Washington Post has the best sports section in the country, and I don’t think it’s particularly close. Only a soulless corporate goon would think the paper is better without it. A short-sighted, cowardly decision. Shame is your legacy. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 27, 2026

Fox Sports MLB reporter Ken Rosenthal shared Passan’s anger, directly calling out Jeff Bezos for the “destruction of a great newspaper.”

“I’m incredibly saddened about what is happening at the Washington Post,” Rosenthal said. “Going back to my time at the Baltimore Sun, I’ve admired and envied the Post’s writers, and not just in sports. Jeff Bezos’ destruction of a great newspaper will be part of his legacy. #SaveThePost”

I’m incredibly saddened about what is happening at the Washington Post. Going back to my time at the Baltimore Sun, I’ve admired and envied the Post’s writers, and not just in sports. Jeff Bezos’ destruction of a great newspaper will be part of his legacy. #SaveThePost — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 27, 2026

Others shared similar sentiments.

The Washington Post sports section isn't just important for journalism history. It's one of the best sections today. Cutting sports in one of the most influential papers is shortsighted in a world where sports is becoming more politically & culturally influential. https://t.co/ecmXgkGs5l — Joon Lee (@joonlee) January 26, 2026

As a kid growing up in NW DC, I'm not being hyperbolic when I say I read the Washington Post sports page every single morning from the time I could decipher a box score. As I got older, I graduated to the actual stories. Those tales and that sports section genuinely changed my… pic.twitter.com/01BDztstNT — Ben Portnoy (@bportnoy15) January 27, 2026

Had the great privilege of working at @washingtonpost for 20 years. It isn't just a newspaper but an indispensable part of America. Its journalists are brave & brilliant, among the best in the world. No paper ever got better by shrinking its ambitions. @JeffBezos #SaveThePost — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) January 27, 2026

Anybody who would allow the Washington Post to get rid of its sports section shouldn’t have anything to do with running the paper. Thinking about all the talented and hard-working folks over there. I’ll spare you my history as an avid reader and my obsession with the Sports… — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 27, 2026

