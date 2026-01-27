Sports World Unites Amid Speculation That Washington Post Will Cut Entire Sports Section in Latest Layoffs: ‘Cowardly Decision’
The sports world came to together amid rumors that the Washington Post may do away with its entire sports section as part of a round of layoffs.
On Monday, Puck senior correspondent Dylan Byers reported that the Post’s newsroom was going to be hit with “massive” layoffs. According to Byers, those layoffs could see the sports desk “shuttered entirely.” He added that the foreign desk could also see heavy losses. The layoffs, he continued, would likely number in the hundreds.
In response to that report, sports media veterans took to social media to voice their outrage over the decision. ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan took aim at Washington Post leadership, calling the move “cowardly.”
“The Washington Post has the best sports section in the country, and I don’t think it’s particularly close,” Passan tweeted. “Only a soulless corporate goon would think the paper is better without it. A short-sighted, cowardly decision. Shame is your legacy.”
Fox Sports MLB reporter Ken Rosenthal shared Passan’s anger, directly calling out Jeff Bezos for the “destruction of a great newspaper.”
“I’m incredibly saddened about what is happening at the Washington Post,” Rosenthal said. “Going back to my time at the Baltimore Sun, I’ve admired and envied the Post’s writers, and not just in sports. Jeff Bezos’ destruction of a great newspaper will be part of his legacy. #SaveThePost”
Others shared similar sentiments.
