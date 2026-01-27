Bill Maher Warns Democrats They Need to Demand Celebrities ‘Shut the F**k Up’ if They’re Going to Win Elections

Bill Maher warned Democrats that they need to order liberal celebrities to “shut the f**k up” if they have any hope of winning future elections.

Maher, the host of HBO’s Real Time and the podcast Club Random, told the California Post on Monday that outspoken celebrities are a detriment to the left.

“Hollywood [is] sort of the epicenter of the woke left. I don’t think they’re doing the Democratic Party any favors,” the comedian said. “I think if Democrats want to win elections in the future, job one, tell the celebrities to ‘Just shut the f**k up. You’re not helping. You don’t strike people in most of the country as sensible or in touch with reality.'”

Maher has said that his criticism of his own political side has led to some unpopularity within the industry.

“I speak freely. And this woke town f**king hates that,” Maher said about being nominated for dozens of Emmys for his talk show but not winning. “And that’s okay. I’ve made my peace with that.”

Maher cited his long-standing criticism of “woke” ideologies and his White House dinner with President Donald Trump as reasons for backlash from his own side.

“I’ve been nominated for 33 Emmys, and they would never give it to me. That’s not a gag number. That’s a real number. It’s crazy,” he said.

Maher recently called out the Golden Globes for failing to nominate comedian, podcaster, and fight commentator Joe Rogan in their new podcast category and for celebrating “woke” content, blasting those behind the annual ceremony as “f**king smug a**holes.”

“Did you see that there’s a podcast category at the Globes?” he said. “They only nominated like the super woke stuff.”

Good Hang, hosted by Saturday Night Live alum Amy Poehler, won the inaugural Golden Globe for Best Podcast at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes.

