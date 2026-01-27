GOP Congressman Tells Fox News Trump Can’t ‘Round Everybody Up and Kick Them Out’

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) argued that the Trump administration would be able to round up all illegal immigrants and kick them out of the country during an appearance on Fox News’ America Reports Tuesday.

“You’ve got an op-ed in The New York Times today, titled, ‘We Need to Wake Up After Minneapolis.’ In part, you say, quote, ‘The deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis this month were tragic and preventable. No matter where you stand on immigration enforcement, the shootings show that what the country has been doing is not working. Americans do not want chaos. They want a common sense bipartisan solution.’ So we turn to you to say and ask, what is that solution?” anchor John Roberts asked Lawler to kick off the interview.

“I think the American people were rightly frustrated during the Biden years when Joe Biden allowed open borders, and allowed over 10 and a half million migrants to flood into the country. President Trump said he would do something about it, and he has. He has effectively stopped illegal border entries into the county, net zero border crossings over the last nine straight months. He has also won the argument when it comes to deporting criminal aliens. Most Americans agree with that,” replied Lawler. “Where I think most Americans also agree is that if you have been in this country five, ten, fifteen, twenty years, you’ve been working, you’ve not committed crimes, you have children or grandchildren that are American citizens, we want a legal path forward. Not citizenship, not amnesty, but a legal process forward that those people can come out of the shadows and go through.”

“The reality is we’re not going to be able to round everybody up and kick them out. And what you see in sanctuary cities like Minneapolis, where they have refused to cooperate with immigration and customs officials, you see chaos, you see lawlessness, you see these types of protests that are spiraling. We don’t want that. And I think it was a good sign yesterday that the president and the governor finally spoke, and that you saw last night Minneapolis police were assisting ICE with respect to crowd control. That should have happened from the start,” continued Lawler. “That’s why these incidents were preventable. You never should have had the public interfering with ICE operations. Though they are allowed to protest, they never should have been in those quarters to be able to interfere with. And so there’s a lot that has to change, tactically. But I think one of the things that is important is that we have to actually solve the crisis. The president has effectively addressed the border and is taking care of those that have committed crimes. But there’s Alarger issue that’s been broken for 40 years. We have not had immigration reform since 1986.”

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!