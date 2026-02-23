‘Weak! Weak! Weak!’ CNN Data Guru Stunned by Trump’s Feeble Pre-SOTU Polling — Lower than ‘Any Other President This Century’

CNN’s data analyst Harry Enten warned President Donald Trump that as he heads into Tuesday’s State of the Union address his polling numbers have “never been weaker” and highlighted past figures showing Trump scored lower than any other president this century at the same stage.

New CNN polling puts the president’s overall job approval at 36%, with a net approval rating of -27 points, a figure Enten compared to the president’s past numbers and his predecessors prompting him to borrow a line from former British prime minister Tony Blair to describe the polling: “‘Weak! Weak! Weak!'”

“Look at that -27 points, my goodness gracious,” the data guru exclaimed as he showed the numbers on the big board in-studio. “The snow is up to the knees here in New York City, and Trump seems to be well underneath it at this point.

He continued: “Compare that to where he was in 2020, 2019 and 2018, in term one going into those State of the Unions -10 [points], way lower now, -15 [points] way lower now, -15 [points] way lower now. The bottom line is this Donald Trump has never been weaker going into a State of the Union address, according to our CNN polling, than he is right now, and weaker by a considerable amount.”

The numbers are also stark against other two-term presidents in the 21st century. At comparable moments before a State of the Union, former President Barack Obama stood at -15 points and former President George W. Bush at -11.

“So Trump isn’t just weaker than he’s ever been going into a State of the Union address. He is weaker than any other president this century. Going into a State of the Union address at this point in their second term,” Enten remarked.

Asked by host Kate Bouldan what was driving the numbers down for the president, Enten unequivocally pointed to a polling nosedive with independents: “Look at this drop: We’ve been talking about it the past few months, at this point a year ago, Donald Trump was at -13 points, look at this, -47 points among independents, the lowest Donald Trump has ever been in either of his two terms as president with independents, that is driving these numbers.”

“When you’re 47 points underwater with independents, that’s the name of the game, you can’t be above water overall,” he warned.

Watch above via CNN.

