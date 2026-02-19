WATCH: US Women’s Hockey Wins Gold Medal Over Canada After Miraculous Goal to Tie Game

The U.S. women’s hockey team beat Canada in the gold medal game Thursday, thanks to an improbable game-tying goal to keep their hopes alive.

The Americans faced Canada on Thursday night for the gold medal in Italy. Canada scored the game’s first goal in the second period, and Team USA struggled to find the equalizer throughout the remainder of the game. With more than a minute left in the third period, the U.S. pulled its goalie to empty the net and bring in an extra player to increase the odds of scoring on the other end.

That risky decision paid off in a big way when national team icon Hilary Knight scored the game-tying goal. Knight, with her back to Canada’s net, deflected the puck through her legs off a shot attempt by teammate Laila Edwards.

TIE GAME! TIE GAME! THE CAPTAIN! pic.twitter.com/Fg9ycbZ2BY — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 19, 2026

The goal forced overtime in the gold medal game, when American Megan Keller completed the comeback with the game-winner.

A GOLDEN GOAL FOR GOLD! pic.twitter.com/oLDfElGnI9 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 19, 2026

