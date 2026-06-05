Trump Quips ‘That’s the Way Life Goes’ After Reporter Says ‘Everyday Americans’ Can’t Afford NBA Finals

During a Friday press gaggle aboard Air Force One, President Donald Trump quipped, “That’s the way life goes” after a reporter remarked that “everyday Americans” can’t afford tickets to the NBA Finals.

Trump is set to attend Game 3 of the finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs on Monday in New York City after receiving an invitation from Knicks owner James Dolan, even hinting on Thursday he’d potentially be at Game 4 as well.

On Friday, en route to Chippewa Falls, WI, to discuss agriculture initiatives, an unnamed reporter said to the president, “The cheapest price for the Game 3 you’re going to is $8,000. Everyday Americans can’t afford these sporting events.”

“You can watch it on television,” Trump responded. “It’s sort of semi-free to watch it on television, but that’s the way life goes.”

“Now, if the game wasn’t a big — if the team wasn’t a big success,” he continued, “you could go very easily, so, you know, you could do that too, but that’s the way life is.”

Earlier on Friday, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) ripped the president over his promised attendance at the game on CNN, telling anchor John Berman on CNN News Central he’s “not sure it’s going to be a good reception for him,” and adding:

Why does Donald Trump always have to ruin a good thing? Like literally, the Knicks haven’t been in the NBA finals for 27 years. The city is trying to celebrate this. We’ve embraced this team, and this guy has to inject himself. I mean, come on, seriously, give us a break. Why doesn’t this guy just focus on trying to improve the quality of life of the American people? Because the Trump economy has been a disaster.

The New York Knicks currently lead the series against the San Antonio Spurs 1-0, with Game 2 set to take place on Friday night in San Antonio.

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