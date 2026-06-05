House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) slammed President Donald Trump over his plans to visit Madison Square Garden for Game 3 of the NBA finals on Monday night, saying the prez always has to “ruin a good thing.”

Trump said on Thursday that he would be attending one of the games when the series comes to New York.

“Well, I’ve been a Knick fan for a long time,” Trump told reporters on Thursday. “I’m also a Jim Dolan fan. He’s a nice guy, OK? He’s been a long time wanting to win. He’s a competitive guy and he’s got a team that’s amazing. I don’t think they’ve lost a playoff game.

The New York Post reported on Thursday that Trump would attend Game 3, the first NBA finals game to be played in the Big Apple since 1999.

On Friday’s CNN News Central, anchor John Berman asked Jeffries what he thought Trump’s reception would be when he’s introduced at “the world’s most famous arena.”

“I’m not sure it’s going to be a good reception for him,” Jeffries replied before unloading on the president.

“Why does Donald Trump always have to ruin a good thing? Like literally, the Knicks haven’t been in the NBA finals for 27 years. The city is trying to celebrate this. We’ve embraced this team, and this guy has to inject himself. I mean, come on, seriously, give us a break. Why doesn’t this guy just focus on trying to improve the quality of life of the American people? Because the Trump economy has been a disaster.

When asked if he was also attending the game, Jeffries said he’ll be tuning in from the nation’s capital.

“Next week we’re in session; we’ll be here in Washington, D.C.,” Jeffries said. “But I hope to gather with a group of friends and colleagues and, you know, watch the Knicks be successful in both Game 3 and Game 4 in the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks currently lead the series against the San Antonio Spurs 1-0, with Game 2 on Friday night in San Antonio.

Watch above via CNN.

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