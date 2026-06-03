Trump Planning to Attend Game 3 of NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden: Report

President Donald Trump reportedly plans to attend Game 3 of NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The Finals began Wednesday in San Antonio, with the Knicks’ first home game of the championship series set for June 8. It was the Knicks’ first appearance in the Finals in 27 years.

With his hometown team finally ending a drought of nearly three decades without playing for a championship, Trump made it clear he wanted to go to a game. During last week’s cabinet meeting, the president first stated his desire to catch a Knicks game in the Finals. He added that he initially planned on going to the Eastern Conference Finals, but the Knicks swept the series before he had the chance.

According to a report from the New York Post, the current plan is for Trump to be at Game 3. The report continued:

President Trump is planning to attend Game 3 of the Knicks-Spurs series on June 8 at Madison Square Garden, sources told The Post, although there’s always the chance plans change. MSG performed security walkthroughs in preparation for his potential visit, according to the sources. New York City mayor and diehard Knicks fan Zohran Mamdani also plans to attend Game 3, although he is not expected to sit alongside the president, according to sources. The White House did not immediately respond to comment.

Mamdani has been asked about the possibility of going to a game with Trump. The mayor made it clear that the two would not be sitting together if they were to attend the same game.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!