WATCH: England Star Hospitalized After Tripping Over Ad Board During World Cup Win Euphoria

England midfielder Jordan Henderson has been ruled out of the remainder of the World Cup after suffering a freak wrist injury while celebrating his team’s dramatic last-16 victory over Mexico.

The 36-year-old star was injured while celebrating England’s 3-2 win at Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium after slipping while climbing over advertising boards during the post-match celebrations.

Video circulating online captured the moment Henderson, an unused substitute during the match, was returning to the field after cheering with England fans when he attempted to leap over the barrier and, instead, lost his footing, landing awkwardly on his left arm.

‼️JUGADOR INGLÉS SE LESIONA EN FESTEJO‼️ El jugador de Inglaterra, Jordan Henderson sufrió una aparatosa caída, después de saltar la barrera publicitaria, a donde había subido a festejar la victoria de su selección. De manera extraoficial se menciona que habría sufrido una… pic.twitter.com/rsdEappoBz — Vigía Hidalgo (@VigiaHidalgo) July 6, 2026

The player required medical attention on the pitch before being taken off on a stretcher while receiving oxygen.

He was transported to a hospital in Mexico City and did not return with the rest of the England squad to the team’s training base in Kansas City. A member of England’s medical staff remained behind with the veteran midfielder.

According to The New York Times, the injury will require wrist surgery, ending Henderson’s involvement in England’s World Cup campaign ahead of the quarter-final against Norway.

“I’m sad because Jordan injured his wrist,” England manager Thomas Tuchel told reporters. “It’s quite serious. He’s in the hospital. It doesn’t fit with the rest of the evening. I don’t know the procedure.”

England’s euphoric victory over Mexico landed the team a place in the World Cup quarter-finals after the team took a commanding lead in Sunday’s game. The World Cup co-hosts Mexico fought back, after a red card reduced England to 10 men early in the second half.

A late Mexican penalty cut the deficit to one goal, but England held on to secure victory in a game that even caught President Donald Trump’s interest and prompted him to praise the team’s “GREAT” captain Harry Kane.

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