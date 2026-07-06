Trump Hails ‘GREAT Player’ After England Knocks Co-Hosts Mexico Out in World Cup

President Donald Trump praised England soccer captain Harry Kane after the striker propelled his team into the World Cup quarterfinals with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Mexico, calling him a “GREAT player” after one of the tournament’s most gripping knockout matches.

Trump weighed in on the results in a midnight post on Truth Social after Kane scored what proved to be the winning goal from the penalty spot at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City as England held off a fierce late comeback from the tournament co-hosts despite playing much of the second half with 10 men.

“Harry Kane of England is a GREAT player!!!” Trump wrote.

The dramatic clash saw England’s Jude Bellingham score twice before Mexico pulled one back through Julián Quiñones before halftime, but Kane restored England’s two-goal lead from the penalty spot after Anthony Gordon was fouled by Mexico’s goalkeeper Raúl Rangel.

The game took another dramatic turn when England defender Jarell Quansah was sent off in the 54th minute. Kane then gave away a penalty after catching Brian Gutiérrez inside the area, allowing Mexico to make it 3-2.

England nevertheless held firm under sustained Mexican pressure to book a quarterfinal meeting with Norway, led by star striker Erling Haaland, whose decisive win earlier in the night saw Brazil knocked out.

The post came after the president reportedly intervened over FIFA’s decision to suspend the red card issued to USMNT striker Folarin Balogun after his dismissal against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Trump also called FIFA president Gianni Infantino after the match to request a review of the incident, according to the Associated Press. FIFA’s disciplinary committee later announced it was applying Article 27 of its disciplinary code to suspend the red card, meaning Balogun would only serve the sanction if he committed a similar offense within the next 12 months.

Trump celebrated the decision on Truth Social and praised FIFA for “reversing a great injustice!”

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