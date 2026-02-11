WFAN’s Boomer Esiason Tells Olympians Criticizing US to ‘Respect Everything That’s Going On’ in Country

WFAN host Boomer Esiason went after the Olympians criticizing the U.S. on Tuesday’s episode of Boomer And Gio.

Esiason told his co-host Gregg Giannotti that he recently watched the United States’ figure skating team win a gold medal at the Winter Olympics in Milan. In response, Giannotti jokingly asked Esiason if the newly-minted gold medalists were “happy to represent America.” That teed up Esiason to take shots at the athletes who have criticize the country.

“Yeah, they seemed to be happy to represent America,” he said. “Not everybody is, but everybody should just pipe down and just do their sport, and play for our country, and respect the flag, and respect everything that’s going on.”

Last week, American skier Hunter Hess admitted to feeling “mixed emotions” when asked about representing the amid ongoing tensions involving ICE.

“Just because I wear the flag, it doesn’t mean I represent everything that is going on in the U.S.,” Hess added.

Chris Lillis, Hess’s teammate, expressed similar sentiments at that same press conference when he said he was “heartbroken” over the situation unfolding in the U.S.

“I think that as a country,” Lillis said, “We need to focus on respecting everybody’s rights and making sure that we’re treating our citizens as well as anybody, with love and respect.”

