JUST IN: TMZ Receives Third Nancy Guthrie Letter Claiming to Know Who the Kidnapper Is

TMZ founder Harvey Levin joined Fox News on Wednesday to discuss a third letter it received regarding the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, who is believed to have been kidnapped and held for ransom.

Anchor Bill Hemmer began the discussion, saying, “Harvey and his team have finally seen activity in a Bitcoin account tied to possibly a ransom note sent to news outlets in Arizona. TMZ founder Harvey Levin is with me now, and Harvey, good morning to you. Terrific work from the very beginning on this. Your outlet received an original letter. You did not receive a second letter where another affiliate did. So by my count, that’s two letters. And you now report that TMZ has just been sent a third letter. Please explain and describe what you got about 90 minutes ago.”

Levin replied, “So an hour and a half ago, we got kind of a bizarre letter, an email from somebody who says they know who the kidnapper is and that they have tried reaching Savannah’s sister Annie and Savannah’s brother to no avail. And they said they want one bitcoin sent to a bitcoin address that we have confirmed is active. It’s a real Bitcoin address. And as they put it, time is more than relevant.”

“So we have no idea whether this is real or not, but they are making a demand. It’s interesting that, you know, bitcoins fluctuate in value, but it’s around $56,000 now, one bitcoin, which is about the amount that the authorities are offering for information leading to the return of Nancy. So I don’t know if that aligns, but whoever sent this, and they actually give a name and an email address, but whoever sent this is asking for around that amount via Bitcoin for information that they say leads directly to the person,” he added of the unverified third communication.

“Let’s take it a step at a time here, Harvey. Take me back to the original letter. I believe you were the one who said whoever wrote that letter—I don’t think you used the word meticulous, but I’ll use that word—suggesting that the grammar was right. The letter was very specific about the requests and the demands. Does this letter have the same form that you saw the first time around?” pressed Hemmer.

Levin replied, “No, and I don’t think this person is purporting to be that person. This person is purporting to be someone who knows who probably wrote that first letter if the FBI’s operating theory is right, that they are going on the assumption that the person who wrote this note took Nancy. And so they’re not saying they’re the kidnappers. They’re saying they know who the kidnapper is and will give that information up for Bitcoin. And again, we look at this address, it’s a pretty bold thing that the address is real.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

