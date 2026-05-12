Trump Trashes New York Times In Radio Interview, Claims Paper Reports Iran Is Fighting ‘Fantastically’

President Donald Trump bashed The New York Times on Tuesday morning, claiming that the paper is lying to its readers and leading them to believe Iran is fighting “fantastically” against the U.S.

Trump trashed his hometown paper in an interview with Sid Rosenberg on ABC 770 AM.

The president rattled off examples of Iran’s military being decimated, including saying all 159 of its ships at the start of the war are now “lying at the bottom of the sea.” They have “no radar, no nothing,” Trump added. But he said the average Times reader is oblivious to how obliterated Iran is.

“They are militarily defeated. And they probably don’t know it yet,” Trump said about Iran. “If you read The New York Times, you think that Iran is doing well. Think of it — they have no air force, they have no navy, they have no leaders — and if you read The New York Times, you’re saying ‘Oh, they’re doing fantastically.’ Same thing with the [2024] election.”

Rosenberg was heard cracking up in the background as Trump went off on the paper.

Trump continued, “The sad part is, the credibility of The Times, it should be great. I’d like it to be great. But the credibility has gone down so low.”

His remarks came just a few hours after the president slammed The Times in a late-night social media rant. Trump was upset with a NYT report on the cost of revamping the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, which had ballooned to $13.1 million, far more than he initially floated.

Trump also criticized the paper recently over a report his administration “secretly gave” a “no-bid” deal to the company building his new White House ballroom. The president said The Times was trying to make him “look bad.”

As for Iran, Trump told Rosenberg he is “100 percent” confident the country will ultimately hand over its nuclear dust to the USA.

He also patted himself on the back for his new nickname for the Democratic Party; Trump now calls them the “Dumocrats.”

“It’s such a simple [move], you just change the ‘E’ to a ‘U’ and get rid of the ‘B’ and you have ‘Dumocrat,'” Trump explained. “I have had more calls on that — I’ve been good at names over the years… some like ‘Pocahontus,’ like ‘fake news’ is my term.”

That also got a chuckle out of Rosenberg.

Trump added that the Democrats are fighting him on the SAVE America Act because they hate the idea of citizens needing to provide proof of citizenship to vote.

“The only reason they won’t talk about voter identification is because they want to cheat,” Trump said.

Listen to his full interview via Spotify by clicking here.

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