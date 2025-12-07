Tucker Carlson Tells Forum in Doha That He’s Buying a House in Qatar to ‘Make a Statement That I’m an American and a Free Man’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

One way to prove you are a patriotic red-blooded American: buying a house in Qatar — according to Tucker Carlson.

The ex-Fox News star, during an appearance at the Doha Forum on Sunday, said he was going to buy real estate in the city on Monday.

Carlson referenced accusations he and his media company, the Tucker Carlson Network, have accepted big bucks from Qatari investors, while interviewing Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. He then announced his new purchase.

“I have been criticized as being a tool of Qatar, and I just want to say, which you already know, which is I have never taken anything from your country and don’t plan to,” Carlson said. “I am, however, tomorrow buying a place in Qatar.”

He continued, explaining “I like the city, I think it’s beautiful, but also to make a statement that I’m an American and a free man and I’ll be wherever I want to be.”

Carlson received a small round of applause from the crowd for his new property.

Beyond Carlson, the forum had an eclectic mix of speakers, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump Jr., and Bill Gates; reporters from CNN and Breitbart were also on the linup.

He, earlier in the interview, asked Al Thani about critics like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) calling Qatar a “terror state,” based on its close ties to Hamas. Al Thani said Qatar was asked by the U.S. and Israel more than a decade ago to connect with Hamas, and that its “communication” with Hamas leaders — and allowing some of them to live in Qatar — helped end the War in Gaza.

Al Thani then said his country will not be contributing money to help rebuild Gaza.

“We are not the ones who are going to write the check to rebuild what others destroyed,” he said. “When you are talking about Gaza,” he went on, “Israel flattened this land.”

