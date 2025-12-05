Wild Speakers Lineup at Doha Event Includes Hillary Clinton, Don Jr., Tucker Carlson, and Bill Gates

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump Jr., Tucker Carlson, Bill Gates, CNN, and Breitbart will all take to the stage at a conference in Doha, Qatar this weekend.

Clinton, Trump Jr., Carlson, and Gates are just a few of the strange bedfellows scheduled to speak at the Doha Forum in Qatar’s capital this upcoming weekend, with other prominent officials and speakers from around the world also flying into Doha for the event.

Other speakers at the Doha Forum are set to include:

CNN chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour; Breitbart News Washington bureau chief Matthew Boyle; Trump adviser Alex Bruesewitz; Al-Qaeda jihadist-turned-Syrian President Ahmed Hussein al-Sharaa; World Economic Forum CEO Børge Brende; Foreign Policy editor-in-chief Ravi Agrawal; CNN correspondent Eleni Giokos; National Interest editor-at-large Steven Clemmons; Newsmax contributor and America First Policy Institute vice chair Fred Fleitz; Middle East Eye editor-in-chief David Hearst; Sky News presenter Yalda Hakim; Goldman Sach’s Jared Cohen; Sunday Times chief foreign correspondent Christina Lamb; 1789 Capital co-founder and Trump ally Omeed Malik; former CNN chief national security correspondent Alex Marquardt; BBC journalist Nawal Al-Maghafi; CNBC anchor Dan Murphy; Daily Caller co-founder Neil Patel; Semafor editor Mohammed Sergie; The Guardian editor Patrick Wintour; New Yorker columnist Robin Wright; former Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf; and Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Two ambassadors from the Trump administration are also scheduled to speak – U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whittaker and U.S. Ambassador to Turkiye Thomas Barrack – as well as Ghana President John Dramani Mahama, European Commission Vice President Kaja Kallas, Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, and ministers from Norway, Turkiye, Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Greece, Poland, Liberia, Nigeria, Bosnia, Cyprus, Malta, Somalia, Yemen, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Panama, Azerbaijan, and Brazil, and the U.N.

Tucker Carlson will interview Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, while CNN’s Christiane Amanpour will interview Syrian President Al-Sharaa – just one year after her network aired a dramatic prison rescue of a Syrian prisoner, which turned out to be fake news.

Several allies of President Donald Trump, including Sen. Ted Cruz and informal White House adviser Laura Loomer, criticized conservatives for attending the conference on social media.

“#QatarFirst,” wrote Cruz in response to news of Carlson speaking at the event, while Loomer protested, “This is why I call him Tucker Qatarlson. Tucker has denied receiving payments from Qatar, the funder of HAMAS and the Muslim Brotherhood, but it’s worth noting that the speakers at the Doha Forum are not only paid, but they also have their 5 star accommodations and travel paid for by the government of Qatar, a state sponsor of Islamic terrorism.”

Cruz and Loomer did not weigh in on the conference also featuring the president’s son, two Trump administration ambassadors, and several Trump allies.