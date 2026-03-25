Bill O’Reilly Declares Trump Won’t ‘Be Able’ to Oust Iranian Regime: ‘We’ll Make a Deal’

Bill O’Reilly told NewsNation’s Leland Vittert that the Trump administration wouldn’t be able to oust the Iranian regime this week, arguing that the administration will have to seek a negotiated end to its conflict with the Middle Eastern nation.

O’Reilly’s warning came shortly after Vittert asked him if there has “ever been a time that making a deal with evil worked out?”

“Yes, there have been times when you make a deal, knowing then-, well, there were a lot of deals made before World War II that postponed the Armageddon, okay? Neville Chamberlain-” answered O’Reilly.

“Wait, hold on, you’re gonna sit here and tell me Chamberlain at Munich was a success?” interjected Vittert.

“The word success never entered my mind. It postponed the armed conflict, okay? So this is what I believe is in play now. This is what, I believe, is in play — listen to me, take notes,” replied O’Reilly. “It is becoming apparent to the Trump administration that they are not gonna be able to change the regime unless you throw 10,000 ground troops into Iran, which is never going to happen. So the thinking is we’ll make a deal, the deal will encompass inspectors going in to see that they aren’t enriching uranium, no ballistic missiles, and a bunch of other things in return for a lightening up of the economic sanctions against Iran. We’ll make a deal and hope that the regime, we don’t even know what it is now, or who’s talking. We have no idea who the leadership is-”

After a brief back-and-forth, Vittert posed another question: “So we should trust that President Trump is going to make a deal with a regime that is evil, that chants, ‘Death to America!’ and we should somehow accept whatever they promise so that they can go back to get stronger and blackmail us again? Again, Chamberlain at Munich was a disaster. Why would want to-, why would we repeat that?”

“I wouldn’t-, because you didn’t let me finish the final point,” O’Reilly shot back. “The hope is that the Iranian regime is in such disarray that after the ceasefire in Hormuz opens, which would be part of it, the Persians will rise up and throw out this weakened government, because that’s how weak it is. That is the hope now. It’s changed a little bit, all right? Now I wouldn’t recommend that any American agree with anything that Donald Trump says. Why would you do that? You have to be skeptical of every single administration, but you’ve got to use your mind and see what’s in front of you. What’s in front of you is not good news for Iran, on any front.”

Watch above via NewsNation.

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