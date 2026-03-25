Trump Gets Daily Video War Briefings of ‘Stuff Blowing Up’ — Say Trump Insiders to NBC

President Donald Trump gets a daily two-minute video briefing of “stuff blowing up,” according to Trumpworld sources who made the revelation to NBC News.

As the Iran war rages through its fourth week, attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz have exacerbated surging prices and roiled the stock market, and Iran has continued to strike Israel and other targets in the region.

But one prominent feature of the war has been a relentless stream of attacks on the media by Trump and his officials over coverage of the war.

A new exclusive report by the NBC News reporting team of Katherine Doyle, Courtney Kube, and Dan De Luce purports to explain at least some of the disconnect. Citing four insiders, the report suggests Trump’s daily video briefing may be distorting his perspective:

Each day since the start of the war in Iran, U.S. military officials compile a video update for President Donald Trump that shows video of the biggest, most successful strikes on Iranian targets over the previous 48 hours, three current U.S. officials and a former U.S. official said. The daily montage typically runs for about two minutes, sometimes longer, the officials said. One described each daily video as a series of clips of “stuff blowing up.” The highlight reel of U.S. Central Command bombing Iranian equipment and military sites isn’t the only briefing Trump gets about the war. He’s also updated through conversations with top military and intelligence advisers, foreign leaders and news reports, the officials said. But the video briefing is fueling concerns among some of Trump’s allies that he may not be receiving — or absorbing — the complete picture of the war, now in its fourth week, two of the current officials and the former official said.

Elsewhere in the report, one insider told NBC News that “Recently, some of them tried to bring new polling to Trump’s attention, showing his approval rating sinking several points since the war began.”

Several administration spokespeople pushed back on the record to NBC News, but the mere fact of the leaks demonstrates internal dissatisfaction with the way Trump is briefed.

Read the full report here.

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