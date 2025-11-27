Bondi Rips Into ‘Progressive IDIOTS’ for Encouraging Violence Amid DC National Guard Shooting

Attorney General Pam Bondi tore into “progressive left idiots” during a Thanksgiving Day TV appearance, accusing left-leaning lawmakers and news anchors of stoking the violence that led to the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, D.C., the day before.

Bondi, appearing on Fox & Friends Thursday, provided an update on the investigation, saying that the “monster” responsible for the shooting will face the death penalty if the National Guard troops — identified as Andrew Wolfe, 24, and Sarah Beckstrom, 20 — do not recover from their injuries.

“Everyone has been up all night since it happened, evaluating everything regarding this monster — the president’s right, he is a monster — who did this,” Bondi told Fox & Friends hosts Emily Compagno, Todd Piro, and Griff Jenkins. “You know, we have looked, Emily, at failed policies of Biden from autopenning violent felons being taken off death row to letting people into our country without proper vetting after the entire Afghanistan debacle, and it has been tremendously horrible for these young people’s families who were going through this. Right now, we will base our charges on their prognosis.”

Bondi choked back tears as she added that Beckstrom had requested to work on Thanksgiving so other members could spend Thanksgiving with their families.

Bondi went on the offensive when Jenkins asked for a reaction to “Democratic politicians blasting and decrying the administration’s effort to put troops in cities like Memphis and Washington.”

“It’s actually sad what our country has come to with these progressive left idiots who are doing this and saying this about our heroes who are keeping them safe,” Bondi said. “And some of the people — let me continue — who are saying this, they have security details to keep them safe. It’s unbelievable to me.”

Read the exchange below:

EMILY CAMPAGNO: Pam Bondi joins us now. Happy Thanksgiving. Will you please walk us through the process that the department of justice is going through right now?

PAM BONDI: Now we’re evaluating everything. Everyone has been up all night since it happened, evaluating everything regarding this monster — the president’s right, he is a monster — who did this. You know, we have looked, Emily, at failed policies of Biden from autopenning violent felons being taken off death row to letting people into our country without proper vetting after the entire Afghanistan debacle, and it has been tremendously horrible for these young people’s families who were going through this. Right now, we will base our charges on their prognosis. They both came through surgery, I’m not going to talk about their conditions right now. I know their families are with them. I’d like to add something about the young woman. She volunteered to be there on Thanksgiving working today. She volunteered, as did many of those guardsmen and women, so other people could be home with their families. Yet now, their families are in hospital rooms with them while they are fighting for their lives. So you know, just pray. Everyone pray today for these two soldiers, these two guards, the man and woman. But, if something happens, I will tell you right now. I will tell you early, we will do everything in our power to seek the death penalty against that monster, who should not have been in our country.

TODD PIRO: AG Bondi, that is so well said as we pray for these two victims who are the best and brightest among us. But I want to follow-up briefly on the charges. Based upon the facts as they stand now, what is the maximum that you could charge? I understand you would seek the death penalty as a sentence, but in terms of a charge based on the facts as they stand now, what is the maximum you could charge this individual with?

BONDI: Yeah, and Todd, we are waiting right now course on the prognosis of the young man and woman who are in the hospital. So it’s going to depend on what happens to them. We are praying for a recovery for them. But worst-case scenario minimum life in prison with terrorism charges. And again, it’s still a very active open investigation about this guy coming into our country in 2021 under the Biden administration of course from Afghanistan. Very active. I can tell you the national security division is involved. Directly are involved and were doing everything we can as fast as we can. ATF has been involved analysing the gun. They are moving at light speed to make sure justice is served because these men and women out there on the streets every day are our heroes.

I was in Memphis with them on Monday. We were serving them Thanksgiving dinner because they had all chosen to be with Memphis to keep Memphis safe instead of being with their families. All the men and women you are seeing on the screen right now with the National Guard, they made the same decision. Along with metro police. President trump and I were talking all day yesterday. I was called right away. I’ve talked to bowser multiple times and the men and women in metro pd jumped in last night to have the backs of our guard members who’ve always had their backs and yes, President Trump is bringing in 500 more National Guard troops because we will not be taken down by this. We will not be threatened. We will not be intimidated as a country, and we will look out for the great men and women of law enforcement. It’s not only our guard out there as you know. It’s DEA, FBI — U.S. Marshals running the whole show. It’s working hand-in-hand with director with Homeland Security knows all of her hiuss people. Scott Bessent has treasury officers out there even. And, of course, Pete Hegseth has the lion’s share with all those great men and women in the guard. But we are working together and we will not be deterred. President Trump will not be deterred. He gave us one mission, to make America safe again. That’s what these men and women are doing. They are heroes, they are the best of the best. They are working so we can all go to church, so our kids can go to school. So we can celebrate Thanksgiving with our families. Yet this horrific tragedy happened right now, and these families are having Thanksgiving at their bedside of their children and their family members.

GRIFF JENKINS: Just heartbreaking, Madame Attorney General. I know that the motive is not yet known, but I wonder if you have a reaction to the fact that we have just witnessed for months several Democratic politicians blasting and decrying the administration’s effort to put guard — guard troops in cities like Memphis and Washington. You just had one of them last week talking about warning that the National Guard was going to shoot Americans but we saw just the opposite. This appears to be a targeted blatant attack on the guard troops. Your reaction?

BONDI: I can’t talk a lot about the fact — I agree with you what these lawmakers are doing and what some of these news anchors on other networks are doing, what their guests are saying is disgusting and despicable. They should be praising our men and women in law enforcement and we are looking at everything they have said and why they said it and if they encouraged acts of violence. But it is — it’s actually sad what our country has come to with these Progressive left IDIOTS who are doing this and saying this about our heroes who aree keeping them safe. And some of the people — let me continue — who are saying this have security details to keep them safe. It’s unbelievable to me.

JENKINS: Madame attorney general, thank you for the insight. Please bring us details particularly about how the two brave guardsmen are doing. Thank you for taking the time on Thanksgiving morning.

BONDI: The most important thing you can do today is pray.

CAMPAGNO: We are, mightily. Mightily.