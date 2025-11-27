Trump Ally Laura Loomer Roundly Mocked for Post-Shooting Reaction: ‘Literally, Anti-American’

Trump ally Laura Loomer sparked a wave of condemnation on Wednesday night after she posted on social media that she wants a king.

Following the horrific shooting of two National Guard troops near the White House on Wednesday afternoon, Loomer wrote, “That’s it. I want a King.” Loomer, a former two-time GOP congressional candidate, has long been closely aligned with President Donald Trump and, in his second term, has taken it upon herself to unmask Trump officials she views as insufficiently loyal to MAGA. Trump, in turn, has followed through on her advice and purged many top government officials she has accused of disloyalty.

Loomer’s call for an American monarchy was quickly met with scorn and mockery, including from many on the right.

The Dispatch’s Jonah Goldberg replied to Loomer, “Anti-American. Like literally, anti-American and un-American.”

The CATO institute’s Joshua Claybourn added, “The post-liberal moment has definitely arrived. Both parties are heading in a new direction.”

The post-liberal moment has definitely arrived. Both parties are heading in a new direction. https://t.co/zxAYH1xPS5 — Joshua Claybourn (@JoshuaClaybourn) November 27, 2025

Below are some additional reactions:

This is what *actual* treason looks like, btw. https://t.co/Zgyp5Fk2Xt — Micah (@micah_erfan) November 27, 2025

Umm. I seem to recall us fighting a war over this… https://t.co/4SnYR1fN0R — Uriel Epshtein (@UrielEpshtein) November 27, 2025

Even the conservatives are in her mentions like this: https://t.co/gioQhpWBsF pic.twitter.com/nhPoSkRr8k — Uché Perkins (@JustAFamilyMan_) November 27, 2025

Cool I’ll write ya a recommendation… take care! https://t.co/dbBBR4UPN3 — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) November 27, 2025

Then America isn’t for you. https://t.co/xhfdrBTRql — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) November 27, 2025

MAGA gets more honest about their intentions every day. https://t.co/xBXp5SYAyc — Walter Masterson (@waltermasterson) November 27, 2025

__