‘How Dare You!’ Stephen A Smith Scorches Mark Kelly Over ‘Refuse Illegal Orders’ Video

ESPN star Stephen A. Smith verbally attacked Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) for joining a handful of other Democratic lawmakers in a video urging military members to “refuse illegal orders,” with Smith arguing it was absurd to tell soldiers to question the commander-in-chief, President Donald Trump.

“How dare you do that? I’m not a military person, and I know better than that,” Smith said midway through his searing rant on his Straight Shooter SiriusXM show on Wednesday.

Smith asked how Kelly, a retired Navy Captain and former astronaut, could “dare” do that a half-dozen times during the segment.

“I’m calling you out. I never served in the military, that’s true,” he said at the beginning. “I have family members who did [and] some of my best friends have — Marines, Air Force, Navy Army. I haven’t heard one of ’em — not one of ’em! — say that was okay!”

Smith’s all-guns-blazing response comes after Kelly and other Democrats, in a video posted by Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) on X last week, told service members that “threats to the Constitution aren’t just coming from abroad, but right here at home.”

“You can refuse illegal orders. You must refuse illegal orders,” the lawmakers said, as they took turns reading lines in the video.

The other Democrats in the video were Rep. Chris Deluzio (D-PA), Rep. Maggie Goodlander (D-NH), Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), and Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA). Those lawmakers served in the Navy, Army, Air Force, and Central Intelligence Agency.

President Trump has been livid over the video, saying it was “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR” and should be “punishable by DEATH.” He also said, in a late-night Truth Social post on November 22, that the congress members “SHOULD BE IN JAIL RIGHT NOW.”

🚨NEW: Stephen A. Smith *GOES NUCLEAR* on Mark Kelly for telling military to disobey TRUMP🚨 "How dare you do that!? I'm not a military person and I know better than that! You don't tell military men and women to ignore an order from the commander-in-chief! You don't do that!"… pic.twitter.com/gQgQeNiJGg — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) November 27, 2025

Smith on Wednesday said he did not agree with the president that it was treason or that the death penalty was warranted.

“But you know better, Sen. Kelly, you know better,” Smith said.

He said there were plenty of other ways that, if Kelly and the Dems were upset with Trump’s orders, they could have addressed the topic.

“You can try to start Articles of Impeachment, if you think there’s something illegal,” Smith said. “I mean, damn, it ain’t like y’all haven’t done it before!”

The FBI is looking to interview the six lawmakers who are in the video. And Sen. Kelly is bheing threatened with a potential court martial by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

Watch above, via the clip from The Daily Caller’s Jason Cohen. And you can watch Smith’s full Wednesday episode on YouTube by clicking here.