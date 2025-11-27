The National Guard members shot in broad daylight near the White House on Wednesday have been identified as Andrew Wolfe, 24, and Sarah Beckstrom, 20, D.C. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro announced Thursday morning.

Both Wolfe and Beckstrom were members of the West Virginia National Guard, who were on patrol in the nation’s capital when they were ambushed by a lone gunman.

Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, of Washington State, was taken into custody minutes after the shooting.

A Smith & Wesson revolver was recovered at the scene, Pirro said, adding that both Wolfe and Beckstrom remain in critical condition.

The shooting is being investigated as an act of terrorism, FBI Director Kash Patel said, confirming that the bureau was looking into Lakanwal’s communications with individuals in Afghanistan.

“We will ensure that our law enforcement partners are out there to make sure the world can enjoy our nation’s capital,” Patel said. “We will not let this heinous act prevent people from visiting our beautiful capital.”