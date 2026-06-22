CNN’s Harry Enten Says Even Republicans View Trump’s Iran Deal as Failure

CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten revealed Monday that most Republicans view President Donald Trump’s Iran deal as nothing more than a last-ditch effort to end the war.

Days earlier, Trump announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Iran. Included in this 14-point agreement was a 60-day ceasefire, the unfreezing of Iranian assets, and the removal of sanctions on the country. Trump also committed to a $300 billion fund to help Iran rebuild after the war. The deal has proven to be extremely controversial, with many in agreement that it benefits Iran more than it does the U.S.

Citing a recent CBS News/YouGov poll, Enten broke down how the majority of Americans — and even the majority of Republicans — viewed the deal as a failure for the U.S.:

Look at this: 66% of Americans simply think he wanted to end the war. And even among Republicans, his own party, don’t think that, in fact, the Trump administration met its war goals. In fact, they think he wants to just end the war. So this idea, “Hey, we won, everyone! We won!” The American people don’t think that is exactly what happened. What they think happened was Iran was fighting back. America looked at their chance of victory, in terms of what Trump initially laid out as the chance of victory. They did not think that that was possibly going to be accomplished. We’re talking about two-thirds of Americans, and even a majority of Republicans did.

Watch above via CNN

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