James Comer Tells Fox’s Maria Bartiromo All Biden’s Last-Minute Pardons Should Be Declared ‘Null and Void’

House Oversight Committee chair James Comer (R-KY) declared Monday that all of former President Joe Biden’s last-minute pardons should be declared “null and void.”

Comer made the statement during a discussion with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo about potentially prosecuting former NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“We already did the investigation, and we already have criminal referrals sitting on the desk at Department of Justice,” Comer began. “The Senate did the same. Homeland Security also has criminal referrals, dating back a year-and-a-half on Dr. Fauci. We also, my committee, the Oversight Committee, did investigation of the pardon that Joe Biden gave — all the pardons — and we concluded Joe Biden wasn’t at the table.”

Comer continued:

There were no meetings with Joe Biden. The Constitution’s clear, the president has sole authority to grant pardons, but there’s no evidence that, at the time, President Biden was even involved in the pardon process. They were signed by autopen, but there’s no evidence, and that was based on all the depositions we had with all the key people in the White House during the Biden administration. There’s no evidence Joe Biden participated in the decision-making on the pardon process.

“So do you think that the pardon is legitimate if in fact it was done by the autopen?” Bartiromo asked.

“Well, I don’t think it’s so much the autopen as it is the fact that there were never any meetings that Joe Biden had with his staff on these pardons,” Comer said, continuing:

The only pardon that Joe Biden signed was for his son, Hunter Biden. But let’s take the autopen off the table. I know there’s a lot about the autopen. I don’t want that to be the defense. The defense is, there were never scheduled meetings on his calendar, there was not a single person involved in the pardon process, in the decision-making on who authorized the autopen who ever met with Joe Biden and discussed the individual pardons. So, there’s no evidence Joe Biden had any decision-making in the pardon process.

“So, I think that alone is more than enough evidence to declare all the pardons issued by Joe Biden in last day of his presidency null and void,” Comer said.

Watch the clip above via Mornings With Maria on Fox Business Network.

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