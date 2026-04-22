‘Correct That’: Joy Behar Tells Producer To Fix ‘Problem’ with The View’s Audience Not Laughing At Her Jokes

The View co-host Joy Behar told the show’s producer he may need to “correct” a “problem” with some studio audiences who don’t laugh as much at Behar’s jokes.

Behar joined View producer Brian Teta on Tuesday on the Behind the Table podcast. At the tail end of the conversation, Behar and Teta discussed how great that day’s audience had been and how some, by comparison, don’t laugh as much at Behar’s material.

During a discussion about getting laughs on the show, Behar said, “I can only be as funny as the audience allows me to be.”

She noted that day’s guests, Taraji P. Henson and Cedric the Entertainer, brought a great audience with them and they were laughing at “everything” she threw out during the show.

“I think their audience likes The View. Sometimes I think maybe there’s a different audience that comes for a guest if it’s somebody whose just from a different world than our show is then sometimes the energy’s a little bit different,” Teta said.

Behar, a longtime comedian, asked if he meant politically, but Teta argued the bigger problem is guests promoting things like comic book movies.

“Not even politically, but if it’s someone for let’s say a comic book movie and everyone’s here because they love the guy playing the new superhero, and then they’re sitting there, they’ve never seen our show before, and they’re waiting for this guy to come out for the whole thing,” the producer said.

“Oh, yeah. That’s a problem,” Behar agreed, adding, “You need to correct that.”

Teta added that there is a loyal View audience that packs the studio audience, but when he said he was recognized out and about, Behar took a light-hearted swing at her producer.

“I got recognized on the subway this morning,” Teta said.

“Oh, really? By your wife?” Behar joked.

Check out the full exchange below:

BRIAN TETA: Does it feel like standup when you’re getting a big laugh here? JOY BEHAR: No. TETA: Just different? BEHAR: Well, it’s nice. It’s good to get a big laugh. Today’s audience was great. I can only be as funny as the audience allows me to be and this audience really was a good audience so I was getting a lot of laughs. TETA: Yeah, you said that on the break. You said it felt a little cheap [because] they were laughing so hard at everything you said. BEHAR: They were. They were laughing at everything, but Taraji and Cedric brought their audience with them. That helps. You even said, if we get the right audiences — TETA: A lot of times it’s like the audience, and I don’t have any data for this, but it feels like a lot of people come for the guests, occasionally. BEHAR: They do a lot. TETA: Sometimes it’s great. Like, I think Taraji and Cedric are — I think their audience likes The View. Sometimes I think maybe there’s a different audience that comes for a guest if it’s somebody whose just from a different world than our show is then sometimes the energy’s a little bit different. BEHAR: You mean politically? TETA: Not even politically, but if it’s someone for let’s say a comic book movie and everyone’s here because they love the guy playing the new superhero and then they’re sitting there, they’ve never seen our show before and they’re waiting for this guy to come out for the whole thing. BEHAR: Oh, yeah. That’s a problem. TETA: It doesn’t work in the same way. BEHAR: No. You need to correct that. TETA: Well, I think, listen, we’ve got plenty of dedicated View fans that come here. BEHAR: Oh, I know. TETA: I got recognized on the subway this morning. BEHAR: Oh, really? By your wife?

Watch above via Behind the Table.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!