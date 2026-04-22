WATCH: Bill Clinton Crashes Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones’ Pre-Draft Press Conference

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Talk about an unexpected blitz.

Former President Bill Clinton crashed a press conference Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and other members of the organization were hosting the day before the NFL draft on Wednesday, with Jones scurrying from his seat to go stand next to the president when he entered.

“I’m negotiating the draft,” Clinton quipped to the room full of reporters, about 40 minutes into the press conference. He was flanked by several people behind him.

Jones had told reporters a moment before Clinton arrived that the ex-commander-in-chief was in the building, and The Dallas Morning-News reporter Joe Hoyt stopped his question mid-sentence when he spotted the president and realized Jones was not joking.

“Oh!” Hoyt let out, which was captured on camera.

Meanwhile, Jones leapt from his chair and went to greet Clinton. It sounded like he almost tripped on a chair while walking over, but the camera only caught audio of the near-spill.

Jones then started to sing Clinton’s praises.

“Let me tell you something, this guy was recently named the second-most [successful] American to have started with very little and to have accomplished a lot. Look at it, it’s in Forbes,” Jones told the assembled press.

He was likely referring to the Forbes story that ran earlier this month, listing Clinton as one of the 10 most successful self-made people in America. The list also included Dolly Parton, Oprah Winfrey, and Vice President JD Vance.

Jones continued by saying Clinton was a “wonderful” president and has been a good friend for years.

“Thank you, I’m glad to see ya. Have a good draft day,” Clinton responded.

Jones then explained the sports reporters were like his “cousins,” and that he sometimes just wished they’d be a little “sweeter” since they’re all in the same line of work.

“They got a lot of good questions for ya, right?” Clinton said. “You can dream that someday of having a press conference and nobody will come and [they] won’t ask questions, because everything is perfect.”

That got some laughs from the room.

Dallas is reportedly targeting Ohio State Safety Caleb Downs with the 12th pick in the first round of the draft, which is happening on Thursday night. At 6’2, Clinton has the size to be a decent safety, but his foot speed at the age of 79 might be an issue.

Watch above via YouTube.

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