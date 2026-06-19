Daily Show Comic Has a Field Day With New York Knicks Parade Mayhem: ‘No Chance This Guy Is Going to Make it Through That Crowd!’

The Daily Show host Jordan Klepper took a closer look at Thursday’s chaotic scenes when the New York Knicks held their championship parade.

The parade began Thursday morning, with an estimated two million fans lining the parade route. With it being a celebration of the Knicks’ first championship in more than half a century, demand for the event was so extraordinary that the NYPD announced there was no space left — two hours before the parade even began.

On Thursday night’s episode of The Daily Show, Klepper put into perspective just how much things had changed since the team’s last championship.

“The last time New York won, the recipe for Katz’s pastrami sandwiches still included actual cocaine,” Klepper joked, “and all of the weed shops that used to be vape shops were cigar shops!”

New Yorkers got the Knicks ticker-tape parade they’ve been waiting for since weed shops that used to be vape shops were cigar shops pic.twitter.com/S5zTClGX6I — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 19, 2026

Klepper also took a moment to acknowledge the awkward moment that NYPD officers confused a Knicks player for a fan. As Tyler Kolek ran along the barrier high-fiving fans, officers surrounded him in an attempt to apprehend him. He quickly identified himself and was let go.

“I will say, as a regular tall guy that’s always asked if I play basketball, it’s nice to finally see a basketball player get mistaken for just a regular tall guy,” Klepper said. “Plus, it sure is a change seeing a white guy getting unjustly stopped by the cops. Happy Juneteenth, everybody!”

Then, there was the viral clip of two Chick-Fil-A delivery workers trying to do their job in a sea of Knicks fans. The two could be seen navigating the crowds with large boxes of food held above their heads.

“That’s a nice effort, but there’s really no chance this guy is going to make it through that crowd,” Klepper continued. “He’s better off just throwing the Chick-Fil-A bag up and hoping OG Anunoby can tip it to the customer.”

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