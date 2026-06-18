Tyler Kolek may play for NBA champions the New York Knicks, but he wasn’t recognizable to NYPD officers during a Thursday celebration.

ESPN reporter Kimberley A. Martin shared video of Kolek high-fiving and celebrating with fans gathered in New York City to celebrate the Knicks’ historic championship victory. The New York team beat the San Antonio Spurs in five games, which included an explosive comeback in Game 4 where the Knicks made up for a 29-point deficit.

In the video of Kolek, 25, multiple officers stop him and remove him from the crowd as Kolek appears to be explaining that he’s on the team. The officers simply believed he was a fan getting too excited (he was holding a Michelob Ultra while getting the crowd fired up). Kolek has had plenty of court time, though he did not play in the NBA Finals games, which may have led to some of the confusion.

Cops mistook Tyler Kolek for a fan 😩 #alwaysknicks pic.twitter.com/7LxI29zahb — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) June 18, 2026

Kolek, a guard, played in more than 60 regular-season games and eight postseason games.

He took the moment well enough to joke about it on X later, responding to someone saying security “almost tackled” him.

“I swear I’m on the team, bro,” he posted, along with laughing emojis.

I swear I’m on the team bro 😂😂😂 https://t.co/7AJyNXAIfz — Tyler Kolek (@tyler_kolek) June 18, 2026

Kolek has been posting videos to his Instagram from Thursday’s celebration, showing off the massive crowd and his trophy.

Tyler Kolek’s parade POV from his insta. Look at that crowd. pic.twitter.com/BkHYD9xNyx — KNICKS BEAST (@KnicksBeast) June 18, 2026

“This my real trophy right here. Y’all got that one I got this one” Tyler Kolek to Jalen Brunson while holding the NBA Cup trophy (via tyler_kolek/IG) pic.twitter.com/cu1gD5gOyF — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) June 18, 2026

Knicks players are being presented with keys to the city during the Thursday celebration in Manhattan. The jersey numbers of the team’s roster were hung at City Hall, but there was one noticeable blunder: player Dillon Jones’s jersey was shown with the number 33, a number that forever belongs to Patrick Ewing. His jersey was retired in 2003.

This is the Knicks’ first championship victory in more than 50 years.

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