Dem Senator Warns ‘Ultimate Trump Sycophant’ Patel’s GA Elections Probe Has ‘Deadly Serious Consequence’ for 2028

Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) warned that FBI Director Kash Patel’s “pandering” Georgia election investigation will have “deadly serious consequence” in 2028 and will “enable” President Donald Trump to “take over elections.”

The remarks came one day after a newly revealed internal FBI memo, obtained by the Associated Press, showed the bureau directing field offices nationwide to assign more than 200 personnel to what it described as a “priority investigation” into Georgia’s 2020 election to review hundreds of records by July 17.

The FBI is investigating allegations by Trump and his allies claiming the 2020 election was marred by fraud, including in Fulton County, where Georgia recounted its presidential vote three times, including one full hand recount, with each count confirming former President Joe Biden’s victory.

Speaking to MS NOW’s Morning Joe co-host Jonathan Lemire on Friday, Blumenthal argued that the probe into the “unsupported” allegations was a “waste” of FBI resources and was the beginning of “the rigging” of future elections:

That’s the key question. What are they setting up for this next election and 2028? You know, on its face, the pursuit of these baseless claims is fodder for Saturday Night Live and the humorous, but there’s a deadly serious consequence, which is the waste of FBI resources, the compromise of this great agency’s integrity and the pandering to Donald Trump. Kash Patel is proving to be really the ultimate Trump sycophant but there is an effect on the integrity of law enforcement and also, in effect, beginning the rigging of the next elections or attempt to do so by claims – unsupported claims – of some kind of corruption in these local elections, which will enable Trump, potentially, to call out militia, call out the FBI, try to, in effect, take over elections. And we are working hard in the United States Senate to prepare and fight that kind of threat to election integrity.

Watch above via MS NOW.

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