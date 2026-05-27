Trump DOJ ‘Going After’ Thousands of 2020 Georgia Election Workers Amid Rigging Probe

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer reported poll workers and ballot counters from Fulton County, Georgia could soon “hear a knock on their doors” from federal prosecutors as part of a sweeping investigation into President Donald Trump’s claim the 2020 election was rigged.

Blitzer told The Situation Room viewers the president has made those claims “without evidence” on Wednesday morning. He then threw it to CNN crime reporter Katelyn Polantz for more details.

“Trump really does want to continue to say the 2020 election was rigged, and now the Justice Department, they’re going after thousands of names and addresses of these 2020 election workers,” Polantz reported.

A CNN graphic then showed the DOJ is looking for emails and phones numbers as well. Polantz said the DOJ made its case to a federal judge last week and is now waiting to hear back on whether it can proceed.

Polantz said that the six-year gap is already too long for the DOJ to go back and review the county’s election process, technically, but that the DOJ is saying it simply wants to “go out, knock on doors, potentially interview these ballot workers and poll workers.”

The judge is debating whether this is a “fishing expedition” and “too broad of a request,” she added.

Her report comes after FBI agents raided a Fulton County election office earlier this year and seized ballots from the 2020 election. The agents left the office with 650 boxes of ballots.

The raid was part of an investigation into 2020 election fraud, following Trump’s repeated claims the 2020 election — which he lost to Joe Biden — was stolen.

A federal judge sided with the DOJ earlier this month after officials from Fulton County — which includes Atlanta — called for the ballot boxes to be returned. The county had also claimed its rights were violated by the raid, which the judge also ruled against.

Watch above via CNN.

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