Fox’s Brit Hume Says Voters Will Wonder If Trump Picked Vance as Running Mate Because the Senator ‘Sucked Up Effectively’

Fox News Chief Political Analyst Brit Hume said voters will question Sen. J.D. Vance’s qualifications to be vice president after the lawmaker renounced his previous criticisms of Donald Trump and became one of the former president’s most fervent boosters.

On Monday, the former president tapped Vance to be his running mate on the first day of the Republican National Convention. The senator, who previously worked in venture capital and wrote the bestselling book Hillbilly Elegy, has only served in elected office since January 2023 and was once a prominent critic of Trump, comparing him to Hitler and accusing him of being a serial sexual predator.

“I don’t think it’s gonna be significant one way or the another, frankly,” Fox News contributor Karl Rove said of Trump’s selection. “I think he’s picked somebody that he thinks and his family thinks are gonna be able to carry on his legacy in 2028. I don’t think this is a pick that’s gonna have significant impact.”

Hume chimed in by pointing to the senator’s broadsides against Trump years ago:

Some people may look at this and remember what J.D. Vance used to say about Donald Trump. He was a hardcore never-Trumper many years ago and he reversed himself completely not that long ago. And one of the things you worry about is, when somebody’s making a pick for a potential president – potential president if something happens to him – then you think, well, is this person, how did he get the job? Did he get it because he was really the best qualified to be president? Or did he get it because he sucked up effectively to the nominee? People will have questions about that.

Watch above via Fox News.